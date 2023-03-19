Feid Drops ‘Remix Exclusivo,’ Announces US Tour

Feid - Photo: Chris Saucedo/Getty Images for SXSW

Latin superstar Feid kicks off his 2023 with the explosive new single, “Remix Exclusivo.” The track also serves as a reminder of his historic 2022, which consisted of sold-out world tours, the groundbreaking album Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Album, and more.

Additionally, Feid has announced a US headlining tour, which will begin in Seattle, Washington on April 20 and hit cities like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Austin, New York, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up on June 17 in Orlando, Florida.

The aforementioned album garnered over four billion streams and was positioned in the most important Billboard and Spotify global charts. With six songs in Spotify’s Top 200 Global Chart, Feid currently sits at the No.8 on Spotify’s Global Daily Artist chart and has over 26 consecutive weeks in the Top 15 of this global chart. This week, Feid will surpass 15 billion career streams and has three songs in Billboard’s Top 50 Hot Latin Songs chart.

“REMIX EXCLUSIVO” is a two-part song, similar to Feid’s popular song, “VACAXIONES.” Feid starts the song reflecting over a relationship that didn’t work, but he continues trying to get close to the girl even though she’s already with someone else. The song, produced by Jowan, Sky, and Wain, suddenly gets interrupted by the voice of a broadcaster announcing “REMIX EXCLUSIVO.” From there, the track changes to a powerful Reggaeton anthem in which Feid’s voice references an iconic Reggaeton track from Yandel, “Te Suelto El Pelo.”

In December, Feid returned with a new EP, Sixdo, a thrilling way for him to close his monumental 2022. The project includes features from Zion & Lennox and DJ Premier–making Feid the first Latinx artist to work with the legendary rap producer.

Back in mid-October, Feid premiered a music video for his celebrated single “Prohibidox,” which almost immediately launched to No.3 in terms of trending videos worldwide.

“Prohibidox” quickly became a fan favorite song off the album, Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Album and has also become a key moment in Feid’s concerts as fans sing along word for word. On release, the album garnered over half of a billion digital streams and has received a Latin Gold certification by the RIAA in record time – within a week of release.

Buy or stream “Remix Exclusivo.”