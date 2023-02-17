Sebastián Yatra Gets Upbeat On New Single ‘Una Noche Sin Pensar’

Sebastián Yatra – Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Latin-pop superstar Sebastián Yatra has shared his first new single of the year in the upbeat and electric “Una Noche Sin Pensar.”

The track, whose title translates to “A Night Without Thinking,” finds the two-times Latin Grammy winner and multi-platinum artist, composer, and video director holding a place in his dreams for a special someone.

“Aunque en la vida real/Te tenga que olvidar,” he sings. “En mis fantasías tú/Siempre tendrás tu lugar.” Those lyrics translate to: “Even though in real life/I have to forget you/In my fantasies you/You will always have your place.”

The accompanying music video, directed by Joaquin Cambre, features Spanish it-girl actress Milena Smit and was envisioned by Yatra himself. The visuals follow a former couple through a fantasy vision of a whirlwind night, reunited in an uninhabited way and displaying playful scenes of all that could’ve been.

Sebastián Yatra - Una Noche Sin Pensar (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The single’s artwork, meanwhile, was created by Spanish painter Marta de la Fuente. Of the work, the artist explained: “I was inspired by an amazing part of the music video where Milena and Sebastián give each other a warm hug in the sea covered by a beautiful neon pink light. A very powerful composition that I managed to perfect with patience, using acrylic paint on a large 100x100 canvas.”

Elsewhere, Yatra has been confirmed to host the 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro award show, where he is in the running for 10 nominations. Among the awards he could take home are Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Tour Of The Year, and more.

Last December, the star teamed up with Hollywood icon Rita Wilson on “Til You’re Home,” the theme song for the Tom Hanks film, A Man Called Otto.

“I have loved Sebastián Yatra’s voice since hearing him in Encanto and he felt like the perfect person to do it,” Wilson said of the collaboration at the time. “We were incredibly lucky he said yes and all the planets aligned.”

