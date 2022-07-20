Kendrick Lamar Kicks Off Highly Anticipated Global Tour

Kendrick Lamar - Photo: Courtesy of pgLang

Last night, 14 time GRAMMY-Award winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award nominee Kendrick Lamar kicked off his global The Big Steppers Tour in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center.

Kendrick took to the stage after his five year hiatus to give fans a powerful performance of his latest critically acclaimed album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, featuring “Silent Hill,” “N95,” and “Savior.” Additionally, Kendrick thrilled the crowd with versions of chart-topping hits like “HUMBLE.,” “Money Trees,” and “Alright.”

The massive 65 show international tour, produced by Live Nation, will continue on Thursday, July 21 in Austin, TX and make additional stops in North America, Europe, and Australia before wrapping up in New Zealand on December 17 with a performance at Auckland’s Spark Arena.

Kendrick Lamar’s wildly anticipated new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, hit the top spot in the US Billboard album charts upon its release, with the biggest first-week sales in 2022 so far.

The album was released on May 13, and narrowly missed out on the UK Number One album to Florence + The Machine‘s Dance Fever after a heated chart battle.

In the US, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers became Lamar’s fourth album to hit No.1 on the Billboard 200, becoming the fastest-selling album of the year so far, selling 295,500 equivalent album units across its first week. According to Billboard, the album breaks a record set only the previous week by Bad Bunny‘s new album Un Verano Sin Ti.

In a five-star review, NME called Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers a “cathartic, soul-baring autobiography” that “serves up vignettes about what it’s like to be a Black adult whose trauma still haunts them. In laying his soul bare, he hopes we realise how we can set ourselves free from generational curses too. This album is as much about struggle as it is freedom, and what a beautiful sentiment that is.”

