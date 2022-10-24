Keshi Announces ‘Hell & Back Tour’ For 2023

keshi - Photo: Frank Hoensch/Redferns

Today, multihyphenate artist keshi has announced “HELL & BACK,” his upcoming 2023 tour making stops in the UK, Europe, Canada, and the US.

From January to April of 2023, keshi will be gracing stages across the globe, beginning January 24 in Dublin and making a final stop in keshi’s hometown of Houston, TX. Tickets will be on sale this Friday, October 28, at 10am local time.

As keshi gears up for “HELL & BACK,” he continues to finish out a blockbuster year with the release of his magnum opus GABRIEL and his first sold out and headlining tour, “HELL / HEAVEN.” As he finishes the “HELL / HEAVEN” tour, keshi will be making stops in New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Philippines, and Taiwan starting this November.

GABRIEL, his debut studio album that was released earlier this year, earned praise from the likes of MTV, who said, “GABRIEL is a raw and revealing portrait of the man behind the artist.” NPR described it as, “On his debut album GABRIEL, keshi showcases a newfound confidence.” GABRIEL also received critical acclaim from Allure, Consequence, CLASH, Rolling Stone, and more.

Back in July, keshi unveiled his new documentary, GABRIEL, which was presented by Amazon Music. The short film offers an exclusive look at the creative process for GABRIEL.

“I’ve always enjoyed art from creators that are honest and I’ve strived to make work that lives up to those same expectations,” keshi shares in GABRIEL: The Documentary.

To celebrate the release of the documentary, Amazon Music hosted an exclusive screening for the release of keshi’s short documentary film about the creation of GABRIEL. The event included pre- and post-premiere cocktail hours, a special fireside chat and Q&A with keshi after the screening, and signature House of Suntory cocktails, LUNAR x keshi seltzers, and hors d’oeuvres.

Visit keshi’s official website for more information.