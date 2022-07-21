Keshi’s ‘Gabriel’ Documentary Is Out Now

keshi - Photo: Kenji Chong

keshi has unveiled his new documentary, GABRIEL, which is presented by Amazon Music. The short film offers an exclusive look at the creative process for GABRIEL, his debut studio album that was released earlier this year.

“I’ve always enjoyed art from creators that are honest and I’ve strived to make work that lives up to those same expectations,” keshi shares in GABRIEL: The Documentary.

keshi - GABRIEL (Documentary – Presented by Amazon Music)

GABRIEL earned critical acclaim, with MTV saying, “GABRIEL is a raw and revealing portrait of the man behind the artist,” while NPR described it as, “On his debut album GABRIEL, keshi showcases a newfound confidence.”

GABRIEL also received praise from Allure, Consequence, CLASH, Rolling Stone, and more. The documentary, directed and produced by Kenji Chong, features never-before-seen footage and interviews of keshi in the studio creating his album.

To celebrate the release of the documentary, Amazon Music hosted an exclusive screening for the release of keshi’s short documentary film about the creation of GABRIEL. The event included pre- and post-premiere cocktail hours, a special fireside chat and Q&A with keshi after the screening, and signature House of Suntory cocktails, LUNAR x keshi seltzers, and hors d’oeuvres.

In tandem with the documentary release, keshi announced more tour dates for his first headlining and sold out “HELL / HEAVEN” tour. He will be making stops in New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Philippines, and Taiwan starting in November.

The album, for the first time, finds the 27-year-old singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist as the main character of his sonically articulated world. “GABRIEL is a record that turned out much more personal than I intended from the beginning,” keshi shared.

“It ended up being a means for me to process the experience of having transitioned from a much less public life to another I’m having a little more trouble navigating recently. I thought about success, purpose, family, pressure, and failure; how time is my only commodity and how sex is just skin; how little I care for what people have to say and how important it is at the same time. I was reminded how fun making music is supposed to feel, and that it’s just as much listened to as its lyrics are heard. It’s an album that I hope is candid, varied, and one you can come back to again and again.”

