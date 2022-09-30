Kid Cudi Enters New Creative Ground With ‘Entergalactic’ Album And Netflix Project

Kid Cudi’s Entergalactic – Photo: Courtesy of Netflix/Republic Records

Kid Cudi has shared his eagerly awaited twin projects, the Netflix special Entergalactic, and the accompanying album of the same name.

The Netflix project was created in collaboration with Kenya Barris and tells an original, immersive, animated story about a young artist named Jabari – voiced by Kid Cudi – as he attempts to balance love and success.

Finding the latter brings Jabari a step closer to the former when moving into his dream apartment introduces him to his new neighbor, photographer it-girl, Meadow — voiced by Jessica Williams. An explosion of art, music, and fashion, Entergalactic takes place in the only city that can handle all three: New York.

The all-star cast also features the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, Macauley Culkin, Teyana Taylor, Jayden Smith, Arturo Castro, 070 Shake, and Ty Dolla $ign.

The latter star also appears on the accompanying record, alongside other guests like 2 Chainz and Don Toliver. The album’s bonus track “Burrow” also features Toliver, Steve Aoki, and Dot Da Genius.

In a press release, Cudi said: “Entergalactic is everything I’ve always wanted to do, create a long-form visual companion to an album. It all started with the music, which helped bring this storyline and these characters to life. Entergalactic is unlike anything I’ve ever done, certainly my most ambitious project to date; I can’t wait for you to finally experience it.”

“At once a sumptuous visual album and a swoon-worthy romantic tale, Entergalactic is a feast for the senses,” AV Club said in a review of the tandem projects. “A celebration of the delightful messiness of human connection in a world that would push you to isolate yourself lest you be hurt by those you most gravitate toward, this episodic story about boy-meets-girl finds new textures in an otherwise familiar story.”

Last week, Cudi shared one of the songs from the Entergalactic album in the form of “Willing To Trust.” It followed the tracks “Anger” and “Do What I Want” in previewing the new album, Cudi’s eighth solo release.

The star is currently gearing up to head to Japan for one date in Tokyo in October before taking his tour to Europe in November. You can find full dates and ticket information on Kid Cudi’s official website.