Killer Mike Returns With New Single ‘Talk‘n That S__t!’

Killer Mike - Photo: seck. (Courtesy of Biz 3)

Killer Mike has released “Talk’n That S__t!” his second single of 2022, the pair of which are his first solo releases since 2012’s R.A.P. Music.

Featuring a dense, morphing production from DJ Paul (Three 6 Mafia) and TWhy Xclusive, the single arrives paired with a video directed by seck. that demonstrates Killer Mike’s standing as a community pillar, featuring cameos from a range of groups and organizations meaningfully connected to him, including PAW Kids, Bass Reeves Gun Club, Next Level Boys Academy, Youth Build, New Georgia Project, and more.

Killer Mike - TALK’N THAT SHIT! (Official MV)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“The song is self explanatory. With the video I wanted show the freedom and beauty in being able to turn up in spite of all the f__k-s__t. That upsets the bourgeoisie even more–in spite of all your criticisms we’re gonna live free and stay lit,” states Mike.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Talk’n That S__t!” follows in the wake of his recent “RUN” single, which marked his first solo release in ten years and yielded immediate widespread acclaim from the likes of Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, The Guardian, Pitchfork, and Complex, in addition to a moving performance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon that featured a stirring opening recitation from Tony Award Winner and poet Georgiame. Ahead of the single’s release the song appeared in a Killer Mike-starring nationally televised Cadillac campaign “Black Future” for the Escalade V Series, that debuted in June.

Mike was Billboard’s inaugural 2020 Change Maker Award recipient and continues to be an influential cultural commentator via his talk show Love and Respect (WPBA / Revolt), in addition to regular visits on Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Real Time with Bill Maher.

More recently he has been making headlines via the Protect Black Art–Rap Lyrics Are Not A Crime initiative, which successfully petitioned for California and New York to pass laws halting the use of rap lyrics as evidence in criminal trials.

His tenure with rap powerhouse Run The Jewels, who recently concluded a packed North American arena tour supporting Rage Against The Machine, has yielded four critically lauded albums (so far), achieving cultural ubiquity via their seamless blend of political incisiveness and brash hilarity.

Buy or stream “Talk’n That S__t.”