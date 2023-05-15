Kim Petras Announces Debut Album ‘Feed The Beast,’ Graces Cover Of SI Swimsuit Issue

Kim Petras - Photo: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Kim Petras has announced the release of her highly anticipated debut album Feed The Beast, out June 23 via Republic Records/Amigo Records.

This morning (May 15) it was also revealed on TODAY that Kim is gracing the cover of this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, one of the most recognizable and influential symbols of pop culture that champions body confidence and self-expression and continues to spark discussion about what defines beauty on a global scale.

To mark this iconic moment, Kim will be performing at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Hollywood, FL on Friday, May 19 at 8 p.m, presented by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Kim will also be appearing on the cover of OUT’s May/June Pride Issue, celebrating the diversity and resilience of the LGBTQ+ community.

Kim recently released her buzzy single “Alone” featuring diamond-selling hip-hop icon Nicki Minaj, already racking up millions of streams.

Next up, Kim will play Governor’s Ball on June 9 in NYC, and on June 23, she will be celebrating the release of her album Feed The Beast on NBC’s TODAY, performing live on the TODAY Plaza as part of the Citi Concert Series.

After recently sitting front row at the Chanel Cruise 2023/2024 Show and attending the Met Gala as a guest of Marc Jacobs to pay homage to Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel era, Kim is continuing a milestone year that began with her and Sam Smith’s LGBTQ history-making Grammy win for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their massive pop hit “Unholy”– which just surpassed one billion streams and was performed by Kim and Sam on the Grammy Awards, Saturday Night Live, and the BRIT Awards. Kim also performed her single “brrr” on Late Night With Seth Meyers where she chatted with Seth before being honored with the Chartbreaker Award at Billboard’s Women In Music event.

Pre-save Feed The Beast.