Kings Of Convenience Announces First US Tour In 12 Years

Kings of Convenience - Photo: Salvo Alibrio (Courtesy of Grandstand Media)

Kings of Convenience–the Norwegian duo of Eirik Glambeck Boe and Erlend Oyehave–has announced a fall tour of the U.S., marking its first time stateside since 2011.

The dates kick off October 24 with a show at Webster Hall in New York City and conclude in Los Angeles at the Fonda Theatre on November 3. Along the way, the band stops in Washington, DC, Chicago, and San Francisco, among other markets. Tickets are on-sale Wednesday, April 12 at 10am local time.

The band’s latest album, Peace Or Love was released in 2021 to world-wide critical acclaim. Peace Or Love featured singles “Catholic Country” (feat. Feist), the bossanova inspired “Fever,” and the contemplative “Rocky Trail,” among other fan favorites.

The band has amassed over a billion streams globally and the 2021 album marked their first album in over a decade. The aforementioned “Fever” features the duo’s chiming guitar melodies beautifully complimented by lilting strings and elegant piano. The song’s lyrics are a testament to their skill as writers, using the fever metaphor as a way of exploring love, both in its highs and its lows.

When the duo unveiled the single, Erland Oyehave said, “‘Fever’ is the song on Peace or Love that was the quickest to write, born from a pure and simple burst of inspiration. The recording and arranging however, was as usual a long process, culminating in Eirik adding the riveting piano outro in the album’s final days of recording in February 2020.

Eirik Glambeck Boe and Erlend Oye met at school in Bergen, Norway and first performed together in the rock band Skog before breaking off and forming a duo in 1998. The pair established themselves as inadvertent trailblazers of a new wave of intimate, acoustic music. They’ve released three critically acclaimed albums, toured all around the world, and cultivated a dedicated fanbase.

Visit Kings of Convenience’s official website for more information.

Kings of Convenience Fall Tour Dates:

10/24 – Webster Hall – New York, NY

10/25 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

10/27 – Mr. Smalls Theatre – Pittsburgh, PA

10/28 – The Vic Theatre – Chicago, IL

10/30 – The Neptune Theatre – Seattle, WA

11/1 – The Fillmore – San Francisco, CA

11/3 – The Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA