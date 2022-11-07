Lang Lang And Alvaro Soler Team Up For TikTok Live Performance

Lang Lang and Alvaro Soler - Photo: Courtesy of Deutsche Grammophon

Lang Lang and Alvaro Soler have announced that they’re performing their first live concert together on TikTok. The show is set for today, November 7, at 3:30 PM EST. Watch it here.

This very special TikTok event will feature a live performance from the two musicians as well as beautiful footage from Lang Lang’s The Disney Book performance in Paris, captured at the international album launch in September, plus exclusive live commentary and conversation.

The Disney Book, which celebrates 100 years of The Walt Disney Company, is now out on Deutsche Grammophon, in collaboration with Disney Music Group. The Disney Book features joyous new renditions of songs from films ranging from Pinocchio and The Jungle Book to Frozen and Encanto, reimagined for solo piano or piano and full orchestra by some of the world’s top arrangers.

Andrea Bocelli provides vocals for “You’ll Be in My Heart” from Tarzan; singer-songwriter and pianist Jon Batiste revisits his Oscar-winning Soul score with “It’s All Right”; and Colombian singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra performs the Oscar-nominated song “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto. There are also guest appearances from guitarist Miloš, Chinese erhu player Guo Gan, and Lang Lang’s wife Gina Alice, plus the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and conductor Robert Ziegler.

“The secret weapon for Disney music, in the past, was Walt Disney himself,” said Lang in an interview with the LA Times. Lang also, according to the story, “got a chance to walk through Disney’s old office and see photos of him discussing ‘Fantasia’ with conductor Leopold Stokowski.

“Walt Disney himself gave very clear ideas on what kind of style Disney music should have, which is kind of a warm melody, with themes people can remember–people will sing along very well–and which has a great kind of harmonic, classic bass,” added Lang.

Alvaro Soler has a connection to these films, too. He is the voice of Camilo in the Italian and German versions of Encanto and sang “Dos Oruguitas” on both soundtracks to the movie, too.

