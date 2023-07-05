Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For Performance Of ‘Dos Oruguitas’ From ‘Encanto’

Sebastián Yatra and Lang Lang - Photo: Courtesy of Frazes Creative

Sebastián Yatra joined Lang Lang at the National Auditorium in Madrid as a special guest during the acclaimed pianist’s presentation of The Disney Book in concert.

The chart-topping singer-songwriter joined the NY Times-deemed “most irresistible pianist on the classical music planet” to perform a very special rendition of the Oscar-nominated hit “Dos Oruguitas” for the very first time together. The track is featured in the hit film Encanto. Check out a clip for the performance via Sebastián Yatra’s Instagram.

The concert night was accompanied by the Cordoba Orchestra and the conductor Rubén Gimeno, alongside other special guests including prestigious singer and pianist Gina Alice, erhu teacher Guo Gan, acclaimed jazz singer Zenet, and the renowned guitarist Rafael Aguirre.

Back in May, Yatra recruited fellow Colombians Manuel Turizo and Beéle for an upbeat summer single “Vagabundo.”

The feel-good merengue track, composed by Yatra and collaborators, captures the feelings after a relationship ends when exes front in public that they’ve moved on, even though there’s still a void that can’t be filled: “Puedes salir con cualquiera nanananana, pasarte en la borrachera nanananana, tatuarte la Biblia entera no te va a ayudar a olvidarte de un amor que no se va a acabar,” (“You can hook up with anyone, get wasted in a drunked haze… tattooing the entire bible will not help you forget about a love that won’t end”), Sebastián Yatra sings.

Frequent collaborator Joaquin Cambre brings Sebastián Yatra’s visual concept to life, portraying the care-free, fun energy of friends getting together and having a good time. Yatra, Manuel Turizo, and Beéle, are seen partying on the Miami waters with some familiar faces, including cameos from actress Daniela Botero, performer Valeria Sandoval, and TikToker El Mindo.

In the visual they flirt with new women and even play a trick or two on one another. Their hope for a good time eventually comes to an end. “Ay ay ay ay, muchacha, (“ay ay ay ay, girl, even though time passes),” all three artists sing, “aunque pase el tiempo todavía me dominan esos movimientos” (“your movements still control me…. Baby love hurts…”).

