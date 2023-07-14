Lauren Spencer Smith Shares Emphatic Debut Album ‘Mirror’

Lauren Spencer Smith’s debut album, Mirror reflects the singer-songwriter’s hopes, heartbreaks, and everything in between.

Spencer Smith has left her mark on pop with her booming, cathartic anthems. Deeply personal lyrics delivered by her raw, soulful voice drive the message home with grand-scale emotion. 15 tracks long, the album holds up a mirror to toxic relationships, best friend breakups, and growth through pain.

Lauren Spencer Smith - Love Is An Overstatement (Lyric Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“I’ve been working on this album for years. It has been with me through so much in my life, the highs and lows, and it means more to me than I can put into words. It tells a story of reflection, healing and growth,” Spencer Smith said. “The title comes from the one thing in my life that’s seen me in every emotion through that journey — my bedroom and bathroom mirror.”

On “28,” ultra-specific lyrics drape over delicate instrumentation before veering into pop-rock territory: “What the f__k is 28?” Spencer Smith angrily asks. “That Part,” on the other hand, sees Spencer Smith sweetly skip forward in time, imagining forever with her partner. For “Fantasy,” she recruits Gayle and Em Beihold for a clever indictment of a former partner.

Released as singles leading up to Mirror, “Flowers” and “Fingers Crossed” have already earned RIAA Platinum Certification, and the latter has surpassed 300 million streams on Spotify. Though she’s still early in her career, Spencer Smith has received critical acclaim. In its “21 Under 21” feature, Billboard wrote, “Lauren Spencer Smith is an open book and makes it look easy.” Additionally, Apple Music named her one of their “5 Breakthrough Artists of 2022.”

To celebrate Mirror’s release, Spencer Smith is kicking off a 42-city global headlining tour, beginning July 14 with a sold-out show in Chicago. Already, the 19-year-old has sold out over 30 dates of her first worldwide tour. Ticket links and a full list of tour dates can be found here.

