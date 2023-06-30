Lauren Spencer Smith Shares Sentimental Visual For ‘That Part’

Lauren Spencer Smith - Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

Canadian singer-songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith celebrates love in all shapes and stages in the sentimental new music video for “That Part.”

“A little over a month ago, I posted on my socials looking for real couples in different stages of their relationships to be in this music video,” Spencer Smith shared on her Instagram story. “I am so thankful to everyone who shared their story with us and played a role in this.”

Lauren Spencer Smith - That Part (Official Music Video)

Spotlighting real couples, Spencer Smith documents exhilarating milestones and resilience in the face of hardship. From DIY prom parties to life-altering diagnoses, the video suggests that life is never predictable, but love proves everlasting. At the end, the 19-year-old even provides viewers with a glimpse into one of her own relationship landmarks: moving in with her boyfriend Matt.

Released on May 25, “That Part” is a honeyed pop ballad that sees Spencer Smith imagining forever with her partner. “I hate the middle, let’s skip to the part when you kiss me,” she devotedly belts. Coupled with candid and intimate visuals, the music video is sure to leave viewers dewy-eyed and dreaming of their own romantic futures.

“That Part” is the fifth song to be released from Spencer Smith’s debut album Mirror, due 7/14. Featuring “Best Friend Breakup,” “Fingers Crossed,” “Flowers,” and “Fantasy,” a collaboration with GAYLE and Em Beihold, the LP is expected to be deeply personal and reflective — hence the name. On the day of Mirror’s release, Spencer Smith will also embark on a 42-city global headlining tour, commencing in Chicago.

Mirror’s release will come amid a string of successes for Spencer Smith. Just last year, she was nominated for Best New Artist at the People’s Choice Awards, and Apple Music named her one of their “5 Breakthrough Artists of 2022.” Additionally, singles “Fingers Crossed” and “Flowers” have earned RIAA Platinum Certification, with both tracks surpassing 100 million streams on Spotify.

Pre-order Mirror, set for release on July 14.