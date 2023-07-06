LE SSERAFIM Unveils English-Language Version Of ‘Eve, Psyche And The Bluebeard’s Wife’

LE SSERAFIM - Photo: SOURCE MUSIC (Courtesy of The Oriel Co.)

LE SSERAFIM has shared an English version of “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s wife (English ver.),” one of the B-side tracks from their first studio album UNFORGIVEN, which was released in May.

The empowering message and addictive chants of “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s wife” started to garner attention after the quintet revealed its mesmerizing music video on May 24, almost a month after UNFORGIVEN was released.

“Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s wife” is sitting at No.70 on the Billboard Global 200 and No.35 on the Billboard Global Excluding U.S. charts dated week of July 1, catapulting upwards for four consecutive weeks. The track is also sweeping across Korea, rising back to top five on local streaming charts.

Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s wife (English Ver.)

“Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s wife (English ver.)” is the quintet’s first all-English track. Lyrics that make the bold statement, “I wish for what is forbidden to me” were translated from Korean into English by the five-piece act HUH YUNJIN. In continued partnership with Flipper’s, skaters from Flipper’s were also featured in the original video for the track.

The release of UNFORGIVEN was a monumental event for the group. In addition to chart records, thousands of fans lined up at pop-up events hosted in three different cities around the world to celebrate the group’s first studio album. Two exclusive album listening parties were held in collaboration with the legendary roller rink Flipper’s at Rockefeller Center in New York and in Exhibition London in the heart of White City, London.

In Seoul, Korea, the group hosted “LE SSERAFIM 2023 S/S POP UP” in a spacious two-story building pop-up store, launched where fans enjoyed the music, but also featured the group’s own merchandise items from a variety of athleticwear and other accessories to desserts and drinks that members themselves participated in creating. The building was entirely dedicated to the act and the album launch, which drew the fans’ attention.

Buy or stream “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s wife (English version).”