Lewis Capaldi Plays Hits Old And New During NPR ‘Tiny Desk’ Concert

Lewis Capaldi - Photo: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Lewis Capaldi stopped by NPR’s Tiny Desk to perform standout cuts from his back catalog and new songs from his upcoming album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent.

Capaldi performed “Before You Go” from 2019’s Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent before launching into “Wish You The Best” and “Heavenly Kind of State of Mind,” which will both be on the new album. He ended the performance with “Someone You Loved” also from Divinely Uninspired. Check out the full performance below.

Lewis Capaldi: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

He started his performance by saying, “I just wanted to take a moment before we start to say—lower your expectations.” The typically self-deprecating performer then proceeded to offer up a stellar and captivating set.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this week, Capaldi announced a special intimate homecoming show and is offering more than 900 free tickets to the event at the 02 Academy in Glasgow.

The Scottish singer-songwriter has partnered with Virgin Media O2 for the concert at the venue on June 7, his first show in the city since his meteoric rise to fame during 2019.

The ballot for tickets is for Virgin Media broadband and O2 mobile customers through the Priority app. Fans on Priority will also be offered a £5 discount on the “Pointless” singer’s new album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, which is out on May 19. The prize draw is open now and will close on May 22.

Lewis said: “I’m very excited to be going back home to play at an intimate venue that’s so important to me. I really appreciate O2 for having me and making this show happen exclusively through Priority – I can’t wait to see some of you there!”

Gareth Griffiths, Director of Partnerships and Sponsorship at Virgin Media O2, added: “Priority gigs are our way of giving O2 and Virgin Media customers incredible access in an intimate setting to the biggest music stars in the world. We are so excited to be able to bring Lewis Capaldi to O2 Academy Glasgow in what is set to be an unforgettable performance, with access to tickets only available through Priority.”

Pre-order Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.