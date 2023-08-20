Lil Yachty, Kali Uchis, Tyler, The Creator, And More Set For Camp Flog Naw
Other artists set to perform include The Hillbillies, Ice Spice, and more.
Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival has unveiled the full lineup for its ninth edition. The brainchild of Tyler, The Creator, the Los Angeles-based music festival will feature nearly 40 performances from artists including Clipse, Kali Uchis, Lil Yachty, Dominic Fike, Ice Spice, Rex Orange County, Teezo Touchdown, Kevin Abstract, PinkPantheress, beabadoobee, Earl Sweatshirt, Toro y Moi, d4vd, Balming Tiger, and more.
The festival will also include headline performances from The Hillbillies, SZA, and Tyler, The Creator himself. Produced in collaboration with Goldenvoice, the carnival will take place from November 11-12. All available passes for the festival are already sold out.
More details about the contents of the VIP and Super VIP packages have also been announced. In addition to a two-day VIP wristband, VIP ticket holders will have access to exclusive food and shaded/seating areas, a viewing area at multiple stages, and a VIP merch package including a backpack, water bottle, snow globe, mini helmet, carabiner, baseball keychain, and a pin.
Super VIP packages will include a two-day SVIP wristband with a dedicated entry lane, exclusive food and shaded/seating areas, access to the exclusive Super VIP Clubhouse, a viewing area at multiple stages, and a Super VIP merch package including a custom SE 29” Big Flyer Bike, Converse x Golf Wang custom shoe, a “Camp Flog Gnaw” blanket, fanny pack, mug, and pin. Carnival rides are included with the purchase of both GA, VIP and SVIP passes.
Visit Camp Flog Naw’s official website for more information.
Camp Flog Gnaw 2023 Official Lineup:
AG Club
Baby Rose
BADBADNOTGOOD
Balming Tiger
beabadoobee
Clipse
Cuco
d4vd
DAISY WORLD
Dominic Fike
Domo Genesis
Earl Sweatshirt
Fana Hues
Fuerza Regida
The Hillbillies
Ice Spice
julie
Kali Uchis
Kevin Abstract
Khamari
Left Brain
Lil Yachty
Liv.e
Maxo
Maxo Kream
Mike G
Paris Texas
PinkPantheress
Ravyn Lenae
redveil
Rex Orange County
SPINALL
Syd
SZA
Teezo Touchdown
Toro y Moi
Tyler, The Creator
Turnstile
WILLOW