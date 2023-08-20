Lil Yachty, Kali Uchis, Tyler, The Creator, And More Set For Camp Flog Naw

Lil Yachty - Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival has unveiled the full lineup for its ninth edition. The brainchild of Tyler, The Creator, the Los Angeles-based music festival will feature nearly 40 performances from artists including Clipse, Kali Uchis, Lil Yachty, Dominic Fike, Ice Spice, Rex Orange County, Teezo Touchdown, Kevin Abstract, PinkPantheress, beabadoobee, Earl Sweatshirt, Toro y Moi, d4vd, Balming Tiger, and more.

The festival will also include headline performances from The Hillbillies, SZA, and Tyler, The Creator himself. Produced in collaboration with Goldenvoice, the carnival will take place from November 11-12. All available passes for the festival are already sold out.

More details about the contents of the VIP and Super VIP packages have also been announced. In addition to a two-day VIP wristband, VIP ticket holders will have access to exclusive food and shaded/seating areas, a viewing area at multiple stages, and a VIP merch package including a backpack, water bottle, snow globe, mini helmet, carabiner, baseball keychain, and a pin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Super VIP packages will include a two-day SVIP wristband with a dedicated entry lane, exclusive food and shaded/seating areas, access to the exclusive Super VIP Clubhouse, a viewing area at multiple stages, and a Super VIP merch package including a custom SE 29” Big Flyer Bike, Converse x Golf Wang custom shoe, a “Camp Flog Gnaw” blanket, fanny pack, mug, and pin. Carnival rides are included with the purchase of both GA, VIP and SVIP passes.

Visit Camp Flog Naw’s official website for more information.

Camp Flog Gnaw 2023 Official Lineup:

AG Club

Baby Rose

BADBADNOTGOOD

Balming Tiger

beabadoobee

Clipse

Cuco

d4vd

DAISY WORLD

Dominic Fike

Domo Genesis

Earl Sweatshirt

Fana Hues

Fuerza Regida

The Hillbillies

Ice Spice

julie

Kali Uchis

Kevin Abstract

Khamari

Left Brain

Lil Yachty

Liv.e

Maxo

Maxo Kream

Mike G

Paris Texas

PinkPantheress

Ravyn Lenae

redveil

Rex Orange County

SPINALL

Syd

SZA

Teezo Touchdown

Toro y Moi

Tyler, The Creator

Turnstile

WILLOW