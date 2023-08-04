Kali Uchis Shares New Song ‘Muñekita,’ Ft. El Alfa And JT From City Girls

Kali Uchis and El Alfa - Photo courtesy of Geffen Records/Good Machine PR

Kali Uchis is starting a new era of Spanish-language music with a new song, “Muñekita,” with Dominican rapper El Alfa and JT from City Girls. The song is out now on Geffen and you can watch its official visualizer below.

“I love bringing artists together that you’d least expect,” says Uchis. “El Alfa is a Latino legend and JT is coming for everything she deserves this year as a solo artist. Both of them are known for their summer hits and high energy, so I’m incredibly excited to bring them together for a fun, sexy song like this.”

The trio united for “Muñekita” after longtime mutual admiration—Kali had exchanged numerous DMs with both artists before JT came over to her L.A. studio, heard the track and cut a verse. She then got a version over to El Alfa who enthusiastically added his contribution.

Muñekita (with El Alfa & JT from City Girls)

Uchis’ most recent album, Red Moon In Venus, was released to widespread critical acclaim in March and featured on several Best Of 2023 So Far lists. In the UK alone, praise has been across the board. In a 5 star review, Metro described the record as “An exquisitely furnished boudoir of an album,” while The Guardian wrote of “A lush, emotive confection of soft-focus R&B” and the NME proclaimed Uchis to be “…A singular, spectacular artist.”

The album—which became Uchis’ first US Top 10 charting album after debuting at No.4 on the Billboard 200 and features the recently Gold-certified “Moonlight” and collaborations with Summer Walker, Don Toliver and Omar Apollo—is out now via Geffen Records.

Uchis recently wrapped the completely sold-out first leg of the “Red Moon In Venus” Tour, which included stops at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom, San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and more.

Additionally, Uchis took the mainstage at Coachella in April as one of the festival’s top-billed performers, bringing out surprise guests Tyler, The Creator, Omar Apollo and Don Toliver during one of the most celebrated sets of the weekend. She also performed at Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina and Brazil and Estéreo Picnic in Colombia.

