Lil Yachty Announces ‘Yachty’s Pizzeria,’ New Frozen Pizza Line

Lil Yachty - Photo: Courtesy of Motown Records/Quality Control Music

Grammy-nominated rapper, singer, and entrepreneur Lil Yachty is taking his love for pizza to the next level with the launch of his first-ever line of frozen pizza, Yachty’s Pizzeria, for sale exclusively in Walmart stores across the country.

“I’ve loved making and eating pizza my whole life, so this is a project I’m really excited about and have been for a long time. We made some wild flavors but there’s still something for everybody. I take my pizza seriously so I’m looking forward to seeing what people think,” said Yachty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yachty’s Pizzeria comes in four mouthwatering flavors, and features Lil Yachty’s creations that includes favorite cheeses, toppings, and bold seasonings.

The complete line from Yachty’s Pizzeria, all priced at $6.98, includes:

Buffalo Style Chicken: Layered with Yachty’s own buffalo ranch sauce and covered in mozzarella cheese, this pizza is topped with spicy chopped buffalo chicken breast and crispy French-fried onions.

Hot Honey Cheese: Topped with a deep bubbly blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Monterey Jack, Asiago, Romano, and Parmesan on top of a hot tomato sauce that’s sweetened with real honey.

Pepperoni & Bacon: A pizza crust that’s crispy on the outside with tender freshly baked dough on the inside covered in delicious, melted mozzarella cheese, smokey bacon, and deep layers of pepperoni.

Veggie Supreme: Topped with a special mix of bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, and olives, covered with the realest blend of shredded Gouda and Fontina cheeses.

“Yachty’s Pizzeria is an exciting example of a strategic brand extension that both represents the artist’s interest, passion and personality as well as a way to help him expand his business portfolio,” said Richard Yaffa, EVP, Global Brands, UMG. “It’s a thrill to be able to continue to find new ways for our artists to connect with their fans around the world and support these campaigns with best-in-class marketing and creative support.”

Listen to the best of Lil Yachty on Apple Music and Spotify.