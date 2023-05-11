Lionel Richie Announces ‘Dancing On The Sand’ Bahamas Experience

Lionel Richie - Photo: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Lionel Richie has announced a one-of-a-kind Bahamas travel experience, “Lionel Richie’s Dancing on the Sand,” in partnership with Vibee.

From November 30 through December 3, 2023, “Dancing on the Sand” will celebrate the international superstar’s multi-decade music career while offering jetsetting fans a luxury weekend at the world-renowned Atlantis Paradise Island. The fan club presale for experience packages begins Tuesday, May 16 at 10am EST followed by Vibee’s presale Thursday, May 18 at 10am EST. The experience goes on sale to the general public starting 10am EST on Friday, May 19.

“I’m beyond excited to spend the weekend with my fans beachside in the Bahamas later this year,” said Richie. “We’ve personally curated ‘Dancing on the Sand,’ a concert destination experience that I’ll be headlining, joined by phenomenal performances by some very talented friends of mine, so this party will be going All Night Long!”

“Lionel Richie is one of the greatest performers of our time, so having him curate an unforgettable weekend with Vibee has been truly special,” said Vibee President Harvey Cohen. “‘Lionel Richie’s Dancing on the Sand’ will celebrate the superstar’s influential career while giving guests a unique inside look at his life. We’re excited for fans to get closer to Lionel than ever before as he performs his hits on the shores of Paradise Island.”

Guests can expect an epic headlining performance by Lionel Richie with Sheryl Crow, who was recently announced as an inductee of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Vanessa Carlton, Megan Moroney, and Jake Wesley Rogers will also take the stage throughout the weekend.

Additional activities thoughtfully curated by the iconic artist include the Sunset Soiree kick-off party, the Hollywood Affair event where guests will walk the red carpet, and the Rewind Revue 80s dance party. Each pool party will take place daily at the breathtaking Atlantis Baths Colonnade. Guests will also have the opportunity to sit down for an intimate conversation and Q&A with Lionel Richie where he will share his favorite stories spanning across his famed career.

Visit Lionel Richie’s official Vibee website for more information.