Listen To ‘Little Richard: I Am Everything: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack’

Little Richard - Photo: David Redfern/Redferns

Varèse Sarabande and Craft Recordings have released Little Richard: I Am Everything: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, featuring music from Lisa Cortés’ award-winning documentary.

The album offers a 14-track collection of Little Richard’s best-loved hits, such as “Tutti Frutti,” “Good Golly, Miss Molly,” “Rip It Up,” and “Long Tall Sally,” plus two previously-unreleased covers from Valerie June and Cory Henry, and a piece from the film’s original score, composed by Tamar-kali.

The soundtrack is available today to stream or download on all digital platforms, with the CD format arriving in September 2023, and the vinyl coming December 2023. Alongside the black LP which will be available wide, fans can also find a Tutti Frutti-color pressing of the album exclusively at Varèse Sarabande and Craft Recordings’ official website.

Produced by Bungalow Media + Entertainment for CNN Films and (HBO) Max, in association with Rolling Stone Films, director Lisa Cortés’ Sundance 2023 opening night documentary tells the story of the Black queer origins of rock ’n’ roll, exploding the whitewashed canon of American pop music to reveal the innovator—the originator—Richard Penniman.

Through a wealth of archive and performance that brings us into Richard’s complicated inner world, the film unspools the icon’s life story with all its switchbacks and contradictions. In interviews with Little Richard’s family and friends, legendary musicians and artists like Mick Jagger, Tom Jones, Billy Porter, Paul McCartney, Nile Rodgers, John Waters, and cutting-edge Black and queer scholars, the film reveals how the architect of rock ’n’ roll created an art form for ultimate self-expression; yet, what he gave to the world he was never able to give to himself.

Buy or stream Little Richard: I Am Everything: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.