‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ Set For Sundance

Little Richard - Photo: David Redfern/Redferns

Lisa Cortés’ Little Richard: I Am Everything is set to appear at the 2023 edition of the Sundance Film Festival.

The film chronicles the career of the legendary rock and roll icon Little Richard while examining the genre’s Black queer origins in an effort to counterbalance the whitewashed history of American pop.

Upon news of the film Cortés said, “There’s that moment when the meteorite that was Little Richard lit up my world. Burning bright with a voice that slayed and a pompadour that pridefully sashayed, he inspired me to color outside the lines, and give voice to all who are silenced for being too bold, too Black or too queer.

“The architect of rock ‘n’ roll, he instantly outpaced what passed for outrageous or transgressive. But that’s only the beginning of the story, and I plan on telling the rest. Together with my trailblazing producer Dee Rees, we are going to reclaim the crown for Little Richard, the undiluted King and Queen of rock ‘n’ roll. Forever may he reign!”

Added executive producer Dee Rees: “There’s a direct lineage from Little Richard to boundary-pushing artists like Elton John, the Rolling Stones, Prince, Moses Sumney, Frank Ocean and Brittany Howard. We wouldn’t have the genre-bending musical innovation, electrified performance style and the proud, identity-forward music culture we have today if Little Richard hadn’t fearlessly chopped a completely different path over new musical and social terrain.

“Little Richard was always one measure ahead and unafraid to lead from the edge. He created and shared generously even as other artists took credit for his ideas and mimicked his style. Little Richard remains singular to this day and I’m beyond excited to be telling this story of a rock & roll titan, with another titan of film, Lisa Cortés.”

Rolling Stone will serve as an executive producer and will, according to Deadline, “…leverage its robust history of reporting on Little Richard as well as archival content and interviews with the family, friends and musicians who knew him intimately over the ups and downs of his life and career.”

Visit Sundance’s official website for a full list of films accepted to the festival.