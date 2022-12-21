London Cast Recording Of The Hit Musical ‘Cabaret’ Set For Release

'London Cast Recording Of Cabaret' artwork courtesy of Decca Records

Decca Records have announced the January 20, 2023 release of the highly-anticipated 2021 London Cast Recording of one of the most successful shows of all time: the hit musical Cabaret, brought to you from the Kit Kat Club in London’s West End, and presented by ATG Productions and Underbelly.

Recorded live during a performance, with the exceptional in-house band at the Kit Kat Club, the award-winning 2021 London Cast stars Oscar, SAG, BAFTA, Tony and Olivier award winner Eddie Redmayne as The Emcee and British Independent Film award and Olivier winner, Oscar, BAFTA and 2022 Mercury Prize nominee Jessie Buckley as Sally Bowles. Here, the atmosphere and energy of the show is captured perfectly, for the very first time.

Marking a year since the new production opened at the Kit Kat Club (a transformed Playhouse Theatre) in London, when it immediately became one of the hottest tickets in town, the release of this album means that the doors are open to everyone, to be discovered and enjoyed by all.

Eddie Redmayne says of the recording: “Getting to perform John Kander, Fred Ebb and Joe Masteroff’s extraordinary piece with a staggering troupe at the Kit Kat Club in the heart of London was the stuff that dreams are made of. I am so thrilled that a recording that hopefully catches the intimacy and the immediacy of the production is finding its way out into the world.”

Jessie Buckley says of the recording: “So excited to share this live recording of Cabaret with you all. We loved every minute creating this world with the effervescent life force of our Kit Kat company and musicians that made it come to life night after night. I hope you find a way to disappear back into the Kit Kat Club and love hearing the music play as much as we did.”

Mein Herr (feat. Jessie Buckley) | Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club (2021 London Cast Recording)

After garnering five-star reviews from the critics, Cabaret then swept the boards at this year’s Olivier Awards winning a staggering seven awards. It became the most award-winning revival of a musical in Olivier history and the first ever musical or play to win in all four acting categories, for Eddie Redmayne, Jessie Buckley, Liza Sadovy (Fraulein Schneider) and Elliot Levey (Herr Schultz), who all feature on the album.

Cabaret features some of the most iconic songs in musical theatre, including “Wilkommen,” “Money,” “If You Could See Her,” “Tomorrow Belongs To Me” and “Two Ladies,” here with lead vocals from Redmayne and “Don’t Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Perfectly Marvellous” and of course the title track “Cabaret,” with lead vocals from Buckley.

Cabaret features music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. It is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng.

Musical supervision and direction is by Jennifer Whyte with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

Pre-order the 2021 London Cast Of Cabaret.

2021 London Cast of Cabaret includes the following tracks:

“Willkommen” (Eddie Redmayne as ‘The Emcee’)

“So What” (Liza Sadovy as ‘Fraulein Schneider’)

“Don’t Tell Mama” (Jessie Buckley as ‘Sally Bowles’)

“Mein Herr” (Jessie Buckley)

“Perfectly Marvellous” (Jessie Buckley, Omari Douglas as ‘Cliff Bradshaw’)

“Two Ladies” (Eddie Redmayne, Sally Frith as ‘Frenchie’, Sophie Maria Wojna as ‘Rosie’)

“It Couldn’t Please Me More2 (Liza Sadovy, Elliot Levey as ‘Herr Schultz’)

“Tomorrow Belongs To Me” (Eddie Redmayne)

“Maybe This Time” (Jessie Buckley)

“Money” (Eddie Redmayne)

“Married” (Elliot Levey, Liza Sadovy, Anna Jane Casey as ‘Fraulein Kost’)

“Tomorrow Belongs To Me – Reprise” (Anna Jane Casey, Stewart Clarke as ‘Ernst Ludwig’)

“Kickline”

“If You Could See Her” (Eddie Redmayne)

“What Would You Do?” (Liza Sadovy)

“I Don’t Care Much” (Eddie Redmayne)

“Cabaret” (Jessie Buckley)

“Finale” (Omari Douglas, Eddie Redmayne)