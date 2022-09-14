Loyle Carner Shares Video For Haunting New Single, ‘Nobody Knows (Ladas Road)’

Loyle Carner - Photo: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

The majestic, coruscating centrepiece of the forthcoming, long awaited album hugo, “Nobody Knows (Ladas Road)”, the new track from Loyle Carner, is by turns haunting and beautiful, raw and emotional – and sees Carner laying himself bare like never before.

Traversing such difficult lyrical ground as fatherhood, mixed heritage and the societal ties that bind, “Nobody Knows (Ladas Road)” starts off with a hip hop beat which gives way to moving choral interludes, reflecting Carner’s journey as he moves from palpable anger to sorrow and frustration, before finding some sense of resolution. The provocative video, directed by Uncanny, brings the song’s material to vivid, startling life. You can watch it below.

In Carner’s words: “I tried the white man he didn’t understand. I reached the black man, he wouldn’t take my hand.” “Nobody Knows” is a song about fatherhood, forgiveness and the gaps in between. the space between two absolutes. everybody knows what it feels like to be othered, these are the words i wrote, when I felt that way”.

Uncanny says: “We aimed to push even more focus and attention towards the powerful words by stripping back any distractions, not even allowing for cuts. Through this, we were able to give the focus to Loyle and allow space for his performance solely to captivate the viewers attention.”

Loyle Carner - Nobody Knows (Ladas Road)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“These themes felt perfectly encapsulated by shooting with one of only 3 infra-red cameras in the world. The way that infra-red renders skin through the 65 is just incredible, we kept referring to it as this glassy, almost porcelain look. The way that the landscape is also rendered is surreal, making everything look almost alien, heightening the sense of not quite belonging. The sheer size of the 65 sensor also really helped us to create something that looked unique and really special, with the incredibly shallow depth rendering Loyle and the set as an almost dream world, somewhat akin to a dolls house.”

“Nobody Knows (Ladas Road)” Is just the latest missive off an incredible run of tracks previewing hugo, including the powerful rebel yell of “Hate” and the haunting soul swoon of “Georgetown” ,To say that Carner is flexing his muscles in new and exciting ways would be a massive understatement, as would the assertion that hugo is one of the most anticipated records of the year.

Carner is getting ready to take hugo on the road next year on a sold out run of dates. With massive stadium shows across the UK, kicking off with Dublin in February and culminating with Wembley OVO Arena in London, Carner will surely be taking live stages by storm with his electrifying new material.

Pre-order hugo.