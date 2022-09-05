Loyle Carner Sets UK And Ireland Tour For 2023

Loyle Carner – Photo: Jesse Crankston (Courtesy of Good Machine)

Loyle Carner has announced a new run of dates across the UK and Ireland for 2023 in support of his upcoming album, Hugo.

The tour will kick off in Dublin on February 20 and call at 14 further stops over the course of a month. The shows will conclude with one night at London’s OVO Arena Wembley.

Tickets for Carner’s new 2023 tour will go on sale at 10am on Friday (September). You can find more information and purchase tickets here.

Although Carner has yet to play a headline show so far this year, so far the beloved artist has kept busy with sets at festivals across the UK and Europe, including rapturously received secret slots at Glastonbury and Reading Festival, plus Montreux Jazz Festival, Standon Calling, and Belgium’s Dour.

The English-Guyanese rapper recently confirmed details of his third album, Hugo. The record follows his breakthrough 2017 debut Yesterday’s Gone and the 2019 No.3-placing Not Waving, But Drowning.

The new record will see Carner confront both the deeply personal and the highly political. The 10-track record will feature both of his recently released singles “Hate” and “Georgetown,” the latter of which was produced by Madlib and samples a performance by the Guyanese poet John Agard of his acclaimed poem Half-caste.

Pre-order Hugo. View Loyle Carner’s tour itinerary below.

Feb 20 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street

Feb 23 – Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall

Feb 24 – Liverpool, UK – The Mountford Hall

Feb 25 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

Feb 27 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

Feb 28 – Sheffield, UK – O2 Academy

Mar 2 – Norwich, UK – The Nick Rayns LCR UEA

Mar 3 – Leicester, UK – O2 Academy

Mar 5 – Brighton, UK – Brighton Dome

Mar 6 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City

Mar 8 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

Mar 9 – Bournemouth, UK – O2 Academy

Mar 11 – Cardiff, UK – University Great Hall

Mar 12 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

Mar 16 – London, UK — OVO Arena Wembley