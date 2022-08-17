Luke Bryan Releases Video For ‘Country On’

Luke Bryan, ‘Country On’ - Photo: Courtesy of YouTube/Capitol Records Nashville

Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan has released the official music video for his current Top 15 single, “Country On.”

On Monday, August 15, Luke partnered with Facebook for the exclusive premiere of the video. “Country On” honors and pays tribute to the everyday hard-working Americans who keep the country running. The video, directed by Shaun Silva, features the often-unsung heroes including farmers, truck drivers, first responders, soldiers, cowboys and cowgirls, hometown heroes, parents, and more.

Luke Bryan - Country On (Official Music Video)

“Country On” was written by Mark Nesler, David Frasier, Mitch Oglesby, and Styles Haury, produced by Jeff Stevens and co-produced by Jody Stevens, and features Sarah Buxton on background vocals.

Upon release, Bryan noted how the song features “a different sound for me.” The Capitol Nashville track does indeed have a slightly unusual approach by the country superstar, delivered in a baritone style. But it nevertheless exudes plenty of potential to become an anthem, with its celebratory, cheerleading “Hey! Hey! USA” lyrics and rock guitar running throughout, along with a fiddle feature.

Bryan will be playing “Country On” on his Raised Up Right amphitheater tour of 30-plus cities across the US, which arrived with a sellout show in Charleston, West Virginia in June, features special guests Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock. Bryan then resumes his residency at The Theatre at Resorts World in Las Vegas.

The singer told host Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music’s Country Radio: “We thought that we were going to come with something new in the latter part [of summer]. And so, I started playing this particular song, ‘Country On,’ to people in my circle. I just always love having a summer song out and knowing that people are out on the lake and on their boats [playing the song].”

He added: “I started thinking, ‘I’m going to go the whole summer playing amphitheaters and arenas, and [I don’t] have anything excitingly new to play.’ So, I started spreading it around and letting some tastemakers hear it and we realized the song has a very patriotic ‘Let’s all get together and country on’ kind of thing. I felt like it really works around 4th of July.”

