Luke Bryan, Shania Twain, Zac Brown Band, And More Set For Faster Horses Festival

Luke Bryan, Shania Twain, and Zac Brown Band are set to headline the 2023 Faster Horses Festival in Brookyn, Michigan in July.

The three country superstars will lead a bill that also includes Dustin Lynch, Blanco Brown, Dwight Yoakam, Billy Currington, Hailey Whitters, and many more.

Also joining this year’s lineup are Dylan Scott, Kameron Marlowe, Conner Smith, Tenille Townes, Megan Maroney, Pillbox Patti, Chayce Beckham, and many others. Every year, Faster Horses brings country music and camping experiences together, creating a unique fan experience that was previously named ACM Festival of the Year.

In addition to the lineup of music, which will take place across a main stage and a “Next From Nashville” stage, this year’s Faster Horses will feature a special performance from songwriting legend Ray Wylie Hubbard.

Tickets–including campsite packages–for the 2023 Faster Horses Festival go on sale to the general public on February 10. Now in its 10th year, Faster Horses Festival 2023 is scheduled for July 14-16 in the hills of Brookline, Michigan, next to the Michigan International Speedway.

Earlier in January, Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Elle King, Sam Hunt, and more were announced as featured in the lineup for the upcoming 2023 iHeartCountry Festival, taking place May 13 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Now in its tenth year and presented by Capital One, the 2023 lineup will also feature performances from Parker McCollum, Justin Moore, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Bailey Zimmerman and more, and will once again be hosted by iHeartMedia’s nationally-syndicated on-air country personality Bobby Bones.

“We are so excited to celebrate the tenth year of the iHeartCountry Festival with country music fans in the live music capital,” notes Rod Phillips, Executive Vice President of Programming for iHeartCountry. “With this lineup fans are sure to experience a night of unforgettable performances and we are thrilled to be returning to Moody Center in Austin.”

Visit Faster Horses’ official website for more information.