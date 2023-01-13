Parker McCollum Adds Dates To 2023 US Tour

Parker McCollum - Photo: Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Parker McCollum proved to be one of Country music’s biggest breakout stars of 2022. His music and electrifying stage shows captured fans across the U.S. and led him to two No.1 singles, an RIAA Platinum certification, an ACM Award, a debut at RODEOHOUSTON, performance at Austin City Limits and much more.

Kicking off 2023, McCollum has been rolling out tour dates for the year – eager to get back on the road playing for the fans that keep him going. Announcing today are additional dates for Spring/Summer 2023. Pre-Sale Tickets available January 17 at 10am Local Time. Public On-Sale Begins January 20 at 10am Local Time.

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum released his major label debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy, with MCA. The album followed his ‘Hollywood Gold’ EP which was met with widespread critical acclaim and became the top-selling debut Country EP of 2020. McCollum earned his first-ever No. 1 hit with his double-platinum certified premiere single, “Pretty Heart,” and his follow-up gold certified single, “To Be Loved By You,” also hit No. 1 on the charts. “To Be Loved By You” was also the only debut single to ship to radio and peak at No.1 in 2020. In November of 2021, McCollum made his first late-night TV appearance performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parker McCollum -Spring/Summer Tour Dates:

May 5, 2023: Rogers, AR, Walmart AMP

May 6, 2023: Cape Girardeau, MO, Show Me Center

June 8, 2023: Corpus Christi, TX, American Bank Center Arena

June 17, 2023: Bridgeport, CT, Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

June 22, 2023: Youngstown, OH, The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

July 23, 2023: Modesto, CA, Basi Nationwide Amphitheatre at The Fruit Yard

August 24, 2023: Chattanooga, TN, Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

August 25, 2023: Charlotte, NC, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 26, 2023: Simpsonville, SC, CCNB Amphitheatre

September 8, 2023: Tuscaloosa, AL, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

September 14, 2023: Knoxville, TN, Knoxville Civic Coliseum

September 15, 2023: Lexington, KY, Rupp Arena

September 16, 2023: Pittsburgh, PA, UPMC Events Center

September 23, 2023: Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amphitheater.

Listen to the best of Parker McCollum on Apple Music and Spotify.