Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, Parker McCollum, And More Set For iHeartCountry Festival

Luke Bryan - Photo: Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Elle King, Sam Hunt, and more are among the lineup for the upcoming 2023 iHeartCountry Festival, taking place May 13 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Now in its tenth year and presented by Capital One, the 2023 lineup will also feature performances from Parker McCollum, Justin Moore, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Bailey Zimmerman and more, and will once again be hosted by iHeartMedia’s nationally-syndicated on-air country personality Bobby Bones.

“We are so excited to celebrate the tenth year of the iHeartCountry Festival with country music fans in the live music capital,” notes Rod Phillips, Executive Vice President of Programming for iHeartCountry. “With this lineup fans are sure to experience a night of unforgettable performances and we are thrilled to be returning to Moody Center in Austin.”

ADVERTISEMENT

iHeartMedia’s country stations will broadcast the festival live in their local markets and on iHeartRadio.com on May 13 at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Jan. 27 via Ticketmaster.com.

Back in August, Luke Bryan released the official music video for his massive single, “Country On.” On Monday, August 15, Luke partnered with Facebook for the exclusive premiere of the video. “Country On” honors and pays tribute to the everyday hard-working Americans who keep the country running. The video, directed by Shaun Silva, features the often-unsung heroes including farmers, truck drivers, first responders, soldiers, cowboys and cowgirls, hometown heroes, parents, and more.

“Country On” was written by Mark Nesler, David Frasier, Mitch Oglesby, and Styles Haury, produced by Jeff Stevens and co-produced by Jody Stevens, and features Sarah Buxton on background vocals.

Upon release, Bryan noted how the song features “a different sound for me.” The Capitol Nashville track does indeed have a slightly unusual approach by the country superstar, delivered in a baritone style. But it nevertheless exudes plenty of potential to become an anthem, with its celebratory, cheerleading “Hey! Hey! USA” lyrics and rock guitar running throughout, along with a fiddle feature.

Visit iHeartCountry’s official website for more information.