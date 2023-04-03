Lyle Lovett And His Large Band Announces Summer Tour

Lyle Lovett - Photo: Gary Miller/Getty Images

Four-time Grammy-winning singer, composer, and actor Lyle Lovett has announced new nationwide summer tour dates with his renowned Large Band. General on-sale begins April 7 at 10am local time.

An Evening with Lyle Lovett and His Large Band will feature an arrangement of Lovett standards, as well as songs from his critically acclaimed album 12th of June, which was released last year on Verve Records.

Produced by Chuck Ainlay and Lovett, the album features a mix of new originals, standards by Nat King Cole and Dave Frishberg, and a Horace Silver instrumental, representing Lovett’s dynamic live performances with his Large Band. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the new album continues to highlight Lovett’s ability to fuse elements of jazz, country, western swing, folk, gospel, and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Of the album, The Wall Street Journal hails, “Few artists can bring all of these moods and sounds into one place and put a personal stamp on them all; Lyle Lovett does that.”

Popmatters called the album “a welcome return to form for Lyle Lovett after a ten-year absence from recording and compelling testimony that he and his collaborators are still masters of their trade. Hopefully, those introduced to Lovett with this album will be led to some of his earliest and strongest work in the 1980s and 1990s. At the same time, those firmly in the camp will find their desires satiated and appetites whetted for future encounters ‘further down the line.’”

Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Whether touring with his Acoustic Group or his Large Band, Lovett’s live performances show not only the breadth of this Texas legend’s deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music.

Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lovett has evolved into one of music’s most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award, was named Texas State Musician and is a member of both the Texas Heritage Songwriters’ Association Hall of Fame and the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Visit Lyle Lovett’s official website for more information.