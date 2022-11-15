Lyle Lovett Announces New Run Of Acoustic Group Shows For Early 2023

Lyle Lovett - Photo: Jason Davis/Getty Images for Americana Music Association

Lyle Lovett has announced a new run of shows with his stellar Acoustic Group for early 2023. The four-time Grammy winner has spent a large part of this year on the road, in various configurations including double-header dates with Chris Isaak and others with the acoustic line-up or his Large Band.

The new schedule will begin on January 31 in Santa Fe, NM and will include stops at such notable venues as Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, TX and the Grand 1894 Opera House in Galveston, TX. Tickets go on general sale on Friday (18) at 10am local time at lylelovett.com.

This scaled-down version of Lovett’s band features such masters of their craft as Leland Sklar, Jeff White, and Luke Bulla. They maintain the faultless musicianship that accompanies one of America’s most charismatic performers, both on stage and in the studio. “Playing with Lovett requires a high level of professional ability and versatility,” notes the Austin American-Statesman, “but the way everyone interacts with each other onstage indicates it’s also about a blend of personalities who enjoy performing together.”

Lyle Lovett - 12th of June

The band will perform material from Lovett’s 36-year recording career including his acclaimed 2022 release and debut for Verve Records, 12th of June. Produced by the artist and Chuck Ainlay, the new set continued to showcase his brilliant, genre-crossing style which incorporates elements of jazz, country, western swing, folk, gospel, and blues into his own unique signature.

Popmatters called the album “a welcome return to form for Lyle Lovett after a ten-year absence from recording and compelling testimony that he and his collaborators are still masters of their trade. Hopefully, those introduced to Lovett with this album will be led to some of his earliest and strongest work in the 1980s and 1990s. At the same time, those firmly in the camp will find their desires satiated and appetites whetted for future encounters ‘further down the line.’”

The full 2023 tour itinerary is:

January 31—Santa Fe, NM—The Lensic

February 1—Amarillo, TX—Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts

February 2—El Paso, TX—Abraham Chavez Theatre

February 3—Lubbock, TX—The Buddy Holly Hall

February 4—Abilene, TX—Paramount Theatre of Abilene

February 7—Midland, TX—Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

February 8 – 9—New Braunfels, TX—Gruene Hall

February 10—Corpus Christi, TX—American Bank Center Selena Auditorium

February 11—Waco, TX—The Waco Hippodrome Theatre

February 15 – 16—Galveston, TX—The Grand 1894 Opera House

February 17—Brenham, TX—The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre*

February 18—McAllen, TX—McAllen Performing Arts Center

February 24—Lafayette, LA—Heymann Performing Arts Center+

February 26—Decatur, AL—Princess Theatre

February 28 – March 1—Clearwater, FL—Capitol Theatre+

March 2—Orlando, FL—The Plaza Live+

March 3—Savannah, GA—Johnny Mercer Theatre

March 4—Franklin, NC—Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts

March 6—Chattanooga, TN—Walker Theatre

March 8 – 9—Alexandria, VA—The Birchmere

*Tickets go on sale December 5