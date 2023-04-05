Lynyrd Skynyrd Vow To Play On In Tribute To The Late Gary Rossington

Lynyrd Skynyrd's Allen Collins, Leon Wilkeson, Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle, Ronnie Van Zandt, and Billy Powell circa 1975. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced that the band will continue touring despite the death last month of last original member Gary Rossington.

The remaining members of the band and the family estates have released a statement on the subject, along with details of upcoming concert dates of their own and in the double-header Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour with ZZ Top. Rossington’s widow Dale, who has long performed with Skynyrd as a backing vocalist on stage, said: “It’s been my honor and privilege to share the stage with him for all these years. His music touched so many millions of people around the world, and Gary was always the first to say how ‘Skynyrd’s music is bigger than me or any one person.’

“Gary made it known at every chance to express how timeless the music was, and it was always his goal to keep the music alive for his brothers because that was always their dream. He spent his entire life trying to carry on that dream for Ronnie [Van Zant], Allen [Collins], Steve [Gaines], and all the others over the years. His dream will continue thanks to Johnny [Van Zant], Rickey [Medlocke], and the rest of our bandmates to continue to carry his legacy and music on for future generations.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd - Simple Man (Audio)

Vocalist Johnny Van Zant added in another statement: “Gary, along with my brother Ronnie and Allen, started this band and left us all a legacy of music that has stood the test of time and crossed three generations of fans. The music they created and the music we created together since 1987 was always meant to be experienced live.” See details of Skynyrd’s tour schedule at their website.

Last Sunday’s CMT Music Awards featured a tribute to Rossington and Skynyrd, to an audience featuring Van Zant and Medlocke, in a medley of “Simple Man” and “Sweet Home Alabama” starring Billy Gibbons, Warren Haynes, Slash, Cody Johnson, Paul Rodgers, Chuck Leavell, LeAnn Rimes, and Wynonna Judd.

