M-22 And Ella Henderson Team Up On Soaring ‘Heartstrings’

M-22 and Ella Henderson – Photo: Courtesy of EMI Records

M-22 and Ella Henderson have teamed up to create the soaring new collaborative single, “Heartstrings.”

The track is the first piece of new music from the British/German house duo to arrive this year and comes bolstered by the powerhouse vocals of British pop star Henderson.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a been a while, and nothing’s changed,” Henderson laments at the start of the track, adding later as it builds to a euphoric high: “You keep playing on my heart, on my heartstrings.”

“We absolutely love Ella,” M-22 said in a press release. “We’ve been friends for a long time now and have been sitting on this beauty ‘Heartstrings’ waiting for the perfect time to release it… And this is it! The song was written on the White Island of Ibiza and holds so many special & euphoric memories for us and Ella.”

Heartstrings

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Henderson added: “I absolutely adore the M-22 lads, they are like family to me! Writing this song with them out in Ibiza is a memory I’ll never forget, we had so much fun! I think we truly captured the heart and essence of the island as we created a piece of music that felt euphoric, anthemic yet still so classic!”

The collaboration follows Henderson teaming up with Cian Ducrot last month on a reimagined version of “All For Us.” The Irish singer-songwriter will support the star on her upcoming UK tour, which kicks off in October. In return, he asked the singer to help him write a new verse for the track, adding to its themes of love, lust, and heartbreak.

M-22 are a platinum-selling duo consisting of Matt James and Frank Sanders. They met each other on the 22nd March (hence their name) and began producing records and remixes together, as well as performing across the globe – particularly in Ibiza.

With over 370 million streams of their music to date, the pair have also proved irresistible to other artists, with Matt and Frank being drafted in on remix duties by a diverse array of artists, from Avicii, Marshmello, Axwell & Ingrosso, and Sam Feldt to Katy Perry, Anne-Marie, Little Mix, and Clean Bandit.

Buy or stream “Heartstrings.”