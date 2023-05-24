Mae Muller Announces Debut Album ‘Sorry I’m Late’

Mae Muller - Photo: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Mae Muller has announced her debut album Sorry I’m Late. Today, May 24, Muller revealed the album’s title, cover art, tracklist, and release date. The 17-track debut is set for release on September 15 via Capitol Records/EMI. Pre-orders are available now.

The album announce comes shortly after Muller represented the UK at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. Muller said of her upcoming album via a press statement: “I can’t wait for the fans that have stuck by me from the beginning to hear the record, and for those that have been so supportive on my Eurovision journey to hear more music. I’m really showing a different side of myself on this album: a vulnerable one, one that I haven’t spoken about before. I can be strong, sassy, confident, and I can also be sad and have my low moments, but I’m still me… it’s just as empowering to show both sides.”

In other Mae news, she is among the rising stars set to perform at this year’s Hits Live Liverpool. Following last year’s massive sell-out event, Hits Live is returning to the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool this Friday May 26 with a huge line-up of some of music’s biggest stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to Eurovision star Muller, The lineup will include singer-songwriter Tom Grennan and powerhouse performer Ella Henderson. They’ll be joined by superstar DJs Joel Corry and Sigala, Grammy nominee Jess Glynne, Can’t Tame Her singer Zara Larsson and Coronation Concert performer Freya Ridings. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

Hits Radio presenters Fleur East and Sam Thompson will be co-hosting this year’s event. The latter said: “I cannot believe how incredible the line-up is for this year’s Hits Live Liverpool. It is going to be the BEST night and I can’t wait. See you there!”

Fleur East added: “It’s going to be amazing to be back in Liverpool at what is always a brilliant, brilliant night! Bring it on!”

Pre-order Sorry I’m Late.