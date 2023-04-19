Mae Muller Set To Perform At Hits Live Liverpool 2023

Mae Muller - Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Mae Muller is among the rising stars set to perform at this year’s Hits Live Liverpool.

Following last year’s massive sell-out event, Hits Live is returning to the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool this Friday May 26 with a huge line-up of some of music’s biggest stars.

In addition to Eurovision star Muller, The lineup will include singer-songwriter Tom Grennan and powerhouse performer Ella Henderson. They’ll be joined by superstar DJs Joel Corry and Sigala, Grammy nominee Jess Glynne, Can’t Tame Her singer Zara Larsson and Coronation Concert performer Freya Ridings. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

Hits Radio presenters Fleur East and Sam Thompson will be co-hosting this year’s event. The latter said: “I cannot believe how incredible the line-up is for this year’s Hits Live Liverpool. It is going to be the BEST night and I can’t wait. See you there!”

Fleur East added: “It’s going to be amazing to be back in Liverpool at what is always a brilliant, brilliant night! Bring it on!”

Mae Muller was announced as the UK entry for this year’s Eurovision during March. The news was exclusively revealed by Zoe Ball on the Radio 2 Breakfast show.

The London singer also broke the news on social media, while sharing the new single that she’ll be competing with, “I Wrote A Song,” a club-ready dance-pop track about a past relationship that ended badly.

The 67th edition of the contest will take place at Liverpool Arena on May 13, following the semi-finals on May 9 and 11. Tickets for the event have long since sold out.

The UK was selected to host Eurovision after organizers decided it would not be safe to hold it in the reigning champions’ country of Ukraine, due to the ongoing conflict with Russia. Ukrainian entrants Kalush Orchestra won in 2022 with the song “Stefania,” with UK singer Sam Ryder finishing second with “Spaceman.”

