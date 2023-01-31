Marco Antonio Solis Announces ‘El Buki’ World Tour
The enduring Mexican star’s 40-city tour kicks off on Friday, March 3rd at SAP Center in San Jose, CA.
After a spectacular 2022, including a second record-breaking ‘Una Historia Cantada’ reunion tour with Los Bukis and a successful sold-out world tour, the winner of multiple international awards, and his recent recognition as Person of the Year 2022 by the Latin Recording Academy, Marco Antonio Solís, has announced his ‘El Buki’ tour of the globe.
The star’s ‘El Buki’ World Tour of 2023 is produced by Live Nation. The 40-city tour kicks off on Friday, March 3rd at SAP Center in San Jose, CA making stops across the U.S. in LA, Denver, Houston, Miami, New Jersey and much more before continuing to Latin America and Europe. See full routing below. Tickets will go on sale to the public starting on Friday, February 3, at 10am local time through the artist’s official website.
The news of the upcoming tour was announced by “El Buki” himself from the deck of a gorgeous yacht anchored in Miami, Florida, immediately provoking buzzing anticipation for what the iconic Mexican artist has in store for his fans across North America this year.
Marco Antonio Solís is one of the most celebrated artists in Latin music history, with an outstanding career that spans nearly five decades. The highly acclaimed composer, arranger, producer, musician, artistic director and multi-faceted performer has won the hearts of countless fans around the world and across generations with his remarkable catalog of deep and romantic songs.
Without a doubt, the ‘El Buki’ World Tour 2023 promises to be an extraordinary experience for all, offering spectators an enchanting, magical and romantic night of music fans won’t forget.
‘EL BUKI’ WORLD TOUR 2023 DATES:
Friday, March 3 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Saturday, March 4 – Reno, CA – Reno Events Center
Saturday, March 11 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre
Sunday, March 12 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre
Friday, March 17 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre
Saturday, March 18 – Laredo, TX – Sames Auto Arena
Friday, March 24 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Saturday, March 25 – Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena
Friday, March 31 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Saturday, April 1 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena
Friday, April 21 – Mexicali, BCN – Plaza de Toros Calafia
Saturday, April 22 – Valle de Guadalupe. BCN – Club de Polo Todos Los Santos
Saturday, April 29 – Cuernavaca, Morelos – Estadio Centenario
Sunday, April 30 – Acapulco, Guerrero – GNP Seguros
Saturday, May 6 – Pachuca, Hidalgo – Plaza de Toros Vicente Segura
Sunday, May 7 – Penjamo, Gto – Explanada de la Feria
Tuesday, May 9 – Toluca, Edo. Mex.
Wednesday, May 10 – Queretaro, Qro – Estadio Corregidora
Friday, May 26 – Oaxaca, Oax – Auditorio Guelaguetza
Saturday, May 27 – Puebla, Pue.
Saturday, July 8 – Lausanne, CH – Vaudoise Arena
Tuesday, July 11 – Alicante, Spain – Plaza de Toros
Thursday, July 13 – Marbella, Spain – Starlite Festival
Saturday, July 15 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Saint Jordi
Sunday, July 16 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Center
Saturday, August 12 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium
Friday, August 18 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
Saturday, August 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Friday, September 1 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Sunday, September 3 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Friday, September 8 – Tucson, AZ – Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater
Saturday, September 9 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center
Friday, September 15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Friday, September 22 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell
Saturday, September 23 – Toronto, ON – Coca Cola Coliseum
Friday, September 29 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Saturday, September 30 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Friday, October 13 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sunday, October 15 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena
Listen to the best of Marco Antonio Solis on Apple Music and Spotify.