Marcus King Releases Dan Auerbach-Produced Album ‘Young Blood’

Marcus King - Photo: Danny Clinch

Marcus King has released Young Blood, his career defining new album, produced by Dan Auerbach and released on Rick Rubin’s American Records in conjunction with Republic Records.

His tales of salvation, break up and addiction, draw on some of his lowest moments with drug and alcohol excess, following a crushing break-up. King is open about his challenges with mental health and shares he often deals with bouts of mania and depression, which were at the forefront of his mind while making Young Blood. During recording and writing the album, things were so bleak, King believed he was making his last record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marcus King - It's Too Late (Live From Easy Eye Sound)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

He said, “I needed to bare my soul, I needed this record to be a mirror into what was going on inside me, the inner torment of being alone for the first time in so long, The come down from the substances and the company I kept to keep me from feeling so lonely.”

He continues, “‘Young Blood’ is a closing door to the chapter behind me. I used to be comfortable with the idea of burning out quickly, I was in a rush to say all that was on my heart before it was too late. Now that I’ve found love in life and love in myself I’m learning to more slowly unpack past trauma, Learn from it, write about it and move forward.”

In these darkest moments, King turned to his most stadium sized 70s rock influences, both for musical comfort and also as a foreboding warning. Even at his lowest ebb, he knew that the path ahead, trodden by idols from Jimi Hendrix to Paul Kossoff, was one of impending doom if he continued to push himself to his very limit.

Despite challenging personal circumstances, King has made his most accomplished work to date. The album, which features songwriting collaborations with King, Auerbach, and songwriting legends Angelo Petraglia and Desmond Child.

Buy or stream Young Blood.