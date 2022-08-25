Marcus Mumford Shares ‘Better Off High’ From Upcoming Album ‘(Self-Titled)’

Marcus Mumford - Credit: Eric Ray Davidson (Courtesy of Relevant PR)

Marcus Mumford has shared “Better Off High” as the latest single from his forthcoming debut solo album (Self-Titled), set for release on September 16 via Capitol Records. The record was co-written with producer Blake Mills, who helmed the album in full alongside Mumford.

“It’s all that’s left for us / When you are back on the line /The lost stillness in your mind / Almost seized me,” he sings. “And all of this tedious talk / It’s cheap / It’s easy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Marcus Mumford - Better Off High (Audio)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“Better Off High” follows two preceding (Self-Titled) singles including “Grace” and “Cannibal,” the latter of which kicked off the album creation process. “In January 2021, facing demons I danced with for a long time in isolation, I wrote a song called ‘Cannibal,’” Mumford shared in a statement. “I took it to my friend Blake Mills, and we began the process of making the album, dear to my heart, called (self-titled).”

“We’ve definitely given each other the blessing to do whatever feels right creatively,” Mumford told Rolling Stone in 2020 about making music separate from Mumford & Sons. “The idea of co-writes doesn’t scare me at all. It’s quite exciting. It feels like I have a lot of business to do with my instruments and my gear, so I’m excited to lean into that in the next year.”

(Self-Titled) ended up coming about from a massive influx of self-reflection during the pandemic that had Mumford looking back on particularly formative, and at times traumatic, events from his childhood and young adulthood. Though its his own solo record, the musician crafted the album with the help of artists Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, Monica Martin, Julia Michaels and more.

In September, Mumford will take the album on the road for an extensive North American tour. Tickets are available now via the official Marcus Mumford website.

Pre-order (Self-Titled), out September 16.