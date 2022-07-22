Marcus Mumford Announces North American Tour For Fall 2022

Marcus Mumford - Photo: David M. Bennet/Dave Bennet/ Getty Images for Spotify

Marcus Mumford has announced a North American tour this fall in support of his debut solo album, (self-titled), which will be released on September 16 by Capitol Records. The headline run, produced by Live Nation, will kick off with two Colorado dates – September 19 at Boulder’s Fox Theatre and September 20 at the Paramount Theatre in Denver.

The tour will include shows at The Wiltern in Los Angeles (September 30), Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium (October 30) and the Beacon Theatre in New York City (November 7). Danielle Ponder will support from September 19 – October 14 and The A’s will open from October 17 – November 10 (except October 30). Mumford will also perform at ACL Fest on October 9 and October 16. See below for itinerary. Visit Marcus Mumford’s official website for tickets and further information.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, July 23, Mumford will host Marcus Mumford & Friends at the Jane Pickens Theater in Newport, RI. The Newport Folk Festival aftershow will benefit Newport Festivals Foundation.

Produced by Blake Mills (Alabama Shakes, Jim James), (self-titled) includes features from Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo and Monica Martin. Last week, Mumford shared the lead-off track, “Cannibal.” The song was highlighted in new music coverage by The New York Times, NPR, ET, American Songwriter and numerous other outlets.

Mumford is a founding member of Mumford & Sons, who have topped the Billboard 200 with three of their four studio albums. The band has won numerous awards, including Grammys for Album of the Year and Best Long Form Music Video, two BRITs and an Ivor Novello award.

Pre-order (self-titled).

Marcus Mumford – Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates:

9/19: Boulder, CO, Fox Theatre

9/20: Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre

9/24: Las Vegas, NV, iHeartRadio Music Festival

9/26: Seattle, WA, The Paramount Theatre

9/27: Portland, OR, Keller Auditorium

9/30: Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

10/4: Ventura, CA, Majestic Ventura Theatre

10/6: El Cajon, CA, The Magnolia

10/7: Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren

10/9: Austin, TX, ACL Fest

10/10: Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall

10/11: Dallas, TX, Majestic Theatre

10/14: New Orleans, LA, Orpheum Theater

10/16: Austin, TX, ACL Fest

10/17: Tulsa, OK, Cain’s Ballroom

10/18: Kansas City, MO, Midland Theatre

10/20: Milwaukee, WI, The Pabst Theater

10/21: Madison, WI, The Sylvee

10/22: Saint Paul, MN, Palace Theatre

10/24: Chicago, IL, Chicago Theatre

10/25: Detroit, MI, The Fillmore Detroit

10/2: Louisville, KY, Brown Theatre

10/28: Durham, NC, Durham Performing Arts Center

10/29: Atlanta, GA, The Eastern

10/30: Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

11/1: Asheville, NC, Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

11/2: Washington, DC, The Anthem

11/3: Philadelphia, PA, The Met Philadelphia

11/5: Portland, ME, State Theater

11/7: New York, NY, Beacon Theatre

11/8: Boston, MA, Wang Theatre – Boch Center

11/10: Toronto, ON, Massey Hall