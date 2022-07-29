Hear ‘Grace’ From Upcoming, Self-Titled Solo Debut By Marcus Mumford

Marcus Mumford photo - Courtesy: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Spotify

Marcus Mumford has today unveiled the song “Grace” as the first single from his self-titled debut solo album. He’s joined on the track by vocalist Danielle Ponder and bassist Pino Paladino, among others. Ponder will be supporting Mumford on his US tour, which begins on September 19.

The Mumford & Sons co-founder co-wrote “Grace” with the producer of the track and the album, Blake Mills, whose other credits include Alabama Shakes and Jim James. The full-length will be released by Island Records on September 16, and fans pre-ordering the digital album will instantly receive both “Grace” and the track “Cannibal,” which he released two weeks ago.

The album features guest appearances by Phoebe Bridgers, Brandi Carlile, Clairo, and Monica Martin. Mumford has also shared the official video for “Grace,” directed by Diane Martel, who has also worked with Miley Cyrus.

This solo debut arrives after Mumford’s four albums as a member of the chart-topping band, the most recent being 2018’s Delta. Mumford & Sons topped the Billboard 200 with three of those releases, also including Babel (2012) and Wilder Mind (2015), winning two Grammy Awards in the process as well as two BRITs and an Ivor Novello Award. Their total album sales in the UK alone are 3.7 million, with their debut set Sigh No More now certified by the BPI as five-times platinum.

The full tracklist for the Marcus Mumford album is:

1. Cannibal

2. Grace

3. Prior Warning

4. Better Off High

5. Only Child

6. Dangerous Game (ft. Clairo)

7. Better Angels

8. Go In Light (ft. Monica Martin)

9. Stonecatcher (ft. Phoebe Bridgers)

10. How (ft. Brandi Carlile)

Mumford’s UK and Ireland tour dates are:

14 Nov Leadmill, Sheffield

15 Nov 02 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

16 Nov 02 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

18 Nov The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA, Norwich

19 Nov 02 Institute 1, Birmingham

20 Nov Uni Great Hall, Exeter

22 Nov Marble Factory, Bristol

23 Nov Albert Hall, Manchester

24 Nov Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool

26 Nov SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow

28 Nov Olympia, Dublin