Meduza Teams Up With Sam Tompkins And Em Beihold On Anthemic ‘Phone’

Italian outfit Meduza has teamed up with Sam Tompkins and Em Beihold on its anthemic new single, “Phone.”

The multi-platinum-selling global hitmakers have returned with a slamming house beat with melody at its heart. “Phone” shares the story of a frustrated relationship told through an endlessly ringing phone, the song’s rousing groove providing the perfect setting for Tompkins and Beihold to take center stage for a stunning duet.

“Just want you to want me, but you just want to leave me at the tone,” UK singer-songwriter Tompkins sings early on. Later, platinum-certified US star Beihold responds: “Things will never change, always stay the same/Better to be broken, so I’m just gonna leave you at the tone.”

MEDUZA - Phone ft Sam Tompkins & Em Beihold (Official Visualiser)

“Phone” continues a red-hot streak for Meduza. The Italian trio has been behind some of the biggest club crossover hits of recent years, including “Paradise,” its collaboration with Irish chart-topper Dermot Kennedy. That track has racked up over half a billion Spotify streams and scored platinum awards in multiple countries.

More recently, the Hozier-featuring “Tell It To My Heart” went viral, while the rousing “Bad Memories” is currently approaching 300 million Spotify streams. The group also launched “Our House” with James Hype at Hi Ibiza and are underway with a summer-long residency in the Club Room.

Tompkins is set to kick off his North American headline tour in September when he’ll hit the road with a performance at New York’s Music Hall Of Williamsburg. He will then continue on to the likes of Toronto, Chicago, and LA before wrapping up in San Francisco in October.

Beihold, meanwhile, teamed up with Lauren Spencer Smith and Gayle on Smith’s single “Fantasy” in April. The energetic pop anthem details overcoming a toxic relationship, with the three artists echoing each other’s sentiments in a show of solidarity.

