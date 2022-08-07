Meechy Darko Recruits A-Trak And Freddie Gibbs For ‘On God’

Meechy Darko, ‘Gothic Luxury’ - Photo: Courtesy of Grandstand Media

Freddie Gibbs and A-Trak join Meechy Darko on a new track, “On GOD.” The hard driving song will be featured on his long awaited debut album, Gothic Luxury, out August 26 on Loma Vista Recordings.

The track was co-produced by Jay Versace and Dot Da Genius and finds Darko trading verses with the legendary rapper Gibbs while A-Trak adds a sweeping cinematic energy to the beat.

Darko also shared the cover art and tracklist for the album. He has already released two other album tracks, “Get Lit or Die Tryin’” and “Kill Us All (K.U.A.)”, and the remaining include features with Denzel Curry, Black Thought, Busta Rhymes, Kirk Knight, and VITA.

The album, executive produced by Dot Da Genius and mixed by Grammy Award-winning Neal Pogue. The album is available to pre-save now and fans of physical releases can pre-order CDs and cassettes which include limited edition deluxe t-shirts and gold chain box sets.

For Meechy, who is one third of Brooklyn’s critically acclaimed hip hop group Flatbush Zombies, stepping out of his comfort zone to create this extremely personal debut was a fait accompli decided for him by external forces, after the killing of his father in early 2020 at the hands of the Miami police. Working with Dot Da Genius shook up his usual creative process resulting in an album that includes drawn-out piano intros and laid-back funk melding with dark mini-symphonies. There’s a through line of brutal honesty and catharsis that continues to find Meechy Darko among the rawest and most candid rappers in the game.

Last night, Meechy returned to his hometown of Brooklyn for a sold out show at Baby’s All Right. This follows his electrifying set in front of another sold out crowd at LA’s Peppermint Club. Meechy is set to announce a new run of tour dates soon.

