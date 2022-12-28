Watch Metallica Perform An Acoustic Cover Of Thin Lizzy’s ‘Borderline’

Metallica - Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for P+ and MTV

Metallica offered a rousing acoustic cover version of Thin Lizzy’s “Borderline” live for the first time on December 16 at the band’s annual benefit concert in support of their All Within My Hands Foundation. Now, professionally filmed video footage of the performance is available on the band’s YouTube page.

Shop the best of Metallica’s discography on vinyl and more.

The “Helping Hands Concert & Auction,” which was held at Los Angeles’s Microsoft Theater, also included the band’s highly anticipated debut live performance of the band’s latest single, “Lux Æterna,” as well as a cover of UFO’s “It’s Killing Me,” and an appearance by special guest St. Vincent on “Nothing Else Matters.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Metallica: Borderline (Los Angeles, CA - December 16, 2022) (MetOnTour Edit)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Earlier this month, it was announced that the band’s iconic hit “Master Of Puppets” would be featured as an emote in the popular video game Fortnite. Interested players can purchase this emote from the Item Shop.

According to Gamespot, the “Master Of Puppets” emote costs 500 V-Bucks, or about $3.50, and plays a segment of the song. The first person to do the emote will be portrayed as playing on the guitar in front of the microphone. Up to three others can join in on the performance without having to have purchased the emote themselves, hopping in on drums, second guitar, and bass.

Also in December, the band unveiled behind the scenes footage from the music video for their new single “Lux Æterna.” The visual includes clips of the band interacting with the director, designing the set, and performing the new song. The track is the first song from their forthcoming album 72 Seasons.

At the end of last month, the band and Wolverine announced a brand new collaboration. In celebration of Giving Tuesday, Wolverine, the 139-year-old boot and clothing brand, and Metallica Scholars, the major workforce education initiative within Metallica’s foundation All Within My Hands joined forces for the third consecutive year to fund trade education programs for the next generation of skilled workers. This launch introduced collectible artwork from Brandon Heart, the talent behind the Metallica artwork showcased to benefit All Within My Hands in previous projects.

Pre-order 72 Seasons.