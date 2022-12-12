Metallica Share Behind The Scenes ‘Lux Æterna’ Video

Metallica - Photo: Tim Saccenti

Metallica have unveiled behind the scenes footage from the music video for their new single “Lux Æterna.” The visual includes clips of the band interacting with the director, designing the set, and performing the new song. The track is the first song from their forthcoming album 72 Seasons.

At the end of last month, the band and Wolverine announced a brand new collaboration. In celebration of Giving Tuesday, Wolverine, the 139-year-old boot and clothing brand, and Metallica Scholars, the major workforce education initiative within Metallica’s foundation All Within My Hands joined forces for the third consecutive year to fund trade education programs for the next generation of skilled workers. This launch introduced collectible artwork from Brandon Heart, the talent behind the Metallica artwork showcased to benefit All Within My Hands in previous projects.

Metallica: Lux Æterna (Behind the Video)

The Wolverine x Metallica Scholars collection features a new co-branded shirt-jacket, hooded sweatshirt, graphic tee, and knit beanie, as well as the return of the Wolverine x Metallica Scholars Hellcat UltraSpring work boot in soft toe and safety toe.

Wolverine is donating 50% of sales from this limited-edition collection to Metallica Scholars to help more people forge their own paths in the skilled trades.

Since the partnership’s inception, Wolverine has donated over $500,000 in financial and in-kind contributions to the Metallica Scholars program. Prices will range from $15 to $165.

“The Metallica Scholars initiative enables students of all ages to embrace workforce education and learn a new trade or upskill to diversify their knowledge base,” said Peter Delgrosso, executive director of All Within My Hands. “While our foundation is very active in supporting workforce education in community colleges across more than half of the U.S., it certainly takes a village. Our partner, Wolverine, has gone above and beyond to support our initiatives, and we couldn’t be prouder and more honored to roll out the third limited-edition collection with them in direct support of our mission.”

Earlier in November, Metallica announced a new album, 72 Seasons, due out next April and a 2023-2024 world tour. Produced by Greg Fidelman with Hetfield & Ulrich, the 12-track 72 Seasons is Metallica’s first full-length collection of new material since 2016’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct and is heralded by the aforementioned first single, “Lux Æterna,” a short, sharp blast that distills 40 years of Metallica into three and a half minutes.

