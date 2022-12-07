St. Vincent Explores The History Of Rock Music In New Podcast

St. Vincent Podcast - Photo: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

No stranger to shredding, St. Vincent will be hosting a new podcast for Audible called History Listen Rock, where she will explore the history of rock music. The singer-songwriter (also known as Annie Clark) is teaming up with Audible and production company Double Elvis on the series, which will premiere on January 12, 2023.

Brady Sadler, the co-founder of Double Elvis, shared some thoughts about the project. “At Double Elvis, we tell stories about music to entertain and provoke audiences to think differently. History Listen will do both of these things by taking listeners on a journey through the historical and cultural progression of music, and we couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with Audible on this groundbreaking series given their history as a true pioneer in spoken-word audio.”

This marks Clark’s second time hosting a podcast series, the first being 2020’s St. Vincent: Words + Music. History Listen Rock will spotlight key moments throughout the development of rock music as a genre. Listeners can expect to hear about things like the disastrous U.S. Sex Pistols’ tour, and when Jimi Hendrix and Patti Smith first met.

“It’s been so fun going back through rock history and revisiting some of my favorite artists and songs, including a bunch that don’t get the recognition they should,” Clark told Clash magazine.

“When you put it all together, you can see how history repeats and echoes through generations, how music links the past to the present, artist-to-artist. And some of these stories are absolutely wild.”

Clark recently wrapped up her Daddy’s Home tour, supporting her latest album, and also closed out a weeklong residency on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she performed a stunning cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.”

Fans can catch her on the road next year, where she’ll be joining the Red Hot Chili Peppers on their global tour in 2023, alongside Iggy Pop, The Strokes, The Roots, and more special guests.

