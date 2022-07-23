St. Vincent Announces Week-Long Colbert Residency And Shares ‘Piggy’ Cover

St. Vincent – Photo: Chiaki Nozu/WireImage

St. Vincent has announced a week-long late-night residency on US TV and given her cover of Nine Inch Nails’ “Piggy” a digital release.

The star – whose real name is Annie Clark – will spend next appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, playing alongside his house band Stay Human. St. Vincent’s residency will begin on July 25 and stretch throughout the week.

The news is accompanied by the first wide digital release of the three-time Grammy Award winner’s cover of the Nine Inch Nails classic “Piggy.” St. Vincent’s version of the 1994 song was originally released in 2020 as an Amazon exclusive honoring the Class of 2020 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees. It was later shared in 7-inch form for Record Store Day 2021.

St. Vincent - Piggy (Official Audio)

The cover of “Piggy” is notable not just for its previously limited releases but for its inclusion of a global superstar in St. Vincent’s band. The track features Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl on drums.

Meanwhile, St. Vincent will return to the road in September, serving as a support act for two legendary artists. She will appear at a handful of dates across North America as a special guest on Roxy Music’s arena tour, while she will also appear at Red Hot Chili Peppers’ show at Boston’s Fenway Park.

In between those dates, the star will also make stops at the Bourbon & Beyond 2022 festival in Louisville, KY, and at Ohana Fest 2022 in Dana Point, CA, in October.

Last month, St. Vincent shared another cover – this time a take on Lipps Inc.’s disco classic “Funkytown.” The version appears on the soundtrack for Minions: The Rise Of Gru, which was produced by Jack Antonoff – Clark’s collaborator on the albums Masseduction and Daddy’s Home. The soundtrack also featured contributions from the likes of Diana Ross and Tame Impala, Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, Jackson Wang, Caroline Polachek, and more.

