Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2023 Global Tour

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Photo: Erika Goldring/WireImage

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced their 2023 tour in support of their two No.1 studio albums that were released in 2022, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen.

Following a recent Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song for “Black Summer,” the band will embark on a 23-date global trek that kicks off on Wednesday, March 29 at BC Place in Vancouver, BC with stadium shows and festival stops across North America and Europe in Las Vegas, San Diego, Houston, Lisbon, Madrid, Vienna, and more before wrapping up on Saturday, July 23 in Glasgow, UK at Hampden Park. The Strokes, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Mars Volta, St. Vincent, City and Colour, Thundercat, and King Princess will join the band on select dates.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers 2023 Tour comes close on the heels of the band’s largest 40-date stadium tour to date, which included massive sold-out shows in London, Paris, Los Angeles, and more. Notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak, Beck, HAIM and more joined the band on the road through 2022. After completing the wildly successful tour across North America and Europe this year, Red Hot Chili Peppers continue into January 2023 with eight dates across New Zealand and Australia featuring Post Malone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, December 9 at 10am local time at the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ official website.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers show originally scheduled for Summer 2022 in Glasgow, UK will now take place on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Hampden Park Stadium. Existing tickets remain valid, but will be re-issued for the new date. Limited tickets remain and will be available during the general on sale.

As a result of the two album releases this year going No.1, Red Hot Chili Peppers notably stand out as the first rock band in 17 years to achieve the feat. Moreover, Return of the Dream Canteen bowed at No.1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart–just like its predecessor Unlimited Love did back in April.

Visit the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ official website for more information.