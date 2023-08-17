Michaël Brun Recruits Anne-Marie And Becky G For ‘Coming Your Way’

Becky G, Michaël Brun, and Anne-Marie - Photo: Munachi Osegbu

Michaël Brun has released a new jam and accompanying visual entitled “Coming Your Way.” The track features guest spots from British chart-topper Anne-Marie and global superstar Becky G.

“Coming Your Way” is the perfect song to soundtrack the final fleeting days of summer. The music video, directed by Andrea “Dre” Saaverda, is summer encapsulated; Anne-Marie, Becky G and Michaël turn up the heat as party guests dance away to the trio’s song. The new single made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU and MTV Biggest Pop in the U.S., plus MTV Music UK, MTV Hits UK and MTV Hits International, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards in New York. The track also premiered as BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record In The World.

Of the track, Michaël said, “I wanted to cap the summer off with one of my favorite songs I’ve ever produced. Coming Your Way is a mix of so many genres that have influenced me across the years, from electronic music to Caribbean and latin sounds. It’s also an honor to have global superstars Anne Marie and Becky G present on this one. It feels like a global anthem.”

“Coming Your Way” follows last month’s three-track FAMI Summer EP, which featured collaborations with J Balvin, Anthony Ramos, Kes, King Promise, and more. Standout single “Jessica” saw immense success on social media. The first 30-second snippet Michaël posted of the track has already amassed over 16 million views on TikTok and his second video of the track has surpassed six million views. Across all platforms, “Jessica” previews reached 50 million views collectively and the track has nearly half a million streams on Spotify alone.

Also in July, Michaël’s Bayo Block Party Tour took over Central Park’s iconic SummerStage with an electric performance and epic guests.

Buy or stream “Coming Your Way.”