Ms. Dynamite Confirmed For 2023 KISSTORY Party In Blackheath

Ms. Dynamite - Photo: Lex van Rossen/MAI/Redferns

Ms. Dynamite is one of the first acts confirmed as KISSTORY brings its massive Summer outdoor day parties back to three UK locations in 2023.

Returning to Norwich for a second year, this time at Earlham Park on Saturday June 10, KISSTORY will also visit Motion Bristol on Saturday June 17, before returning to London for a huge finale on Saturday July 29 at new South East location, Blackheath.

Today the first set of artists have been revealed across the three sites, with Lisa Maffia & MC Romeo (So Solid Crew) playing all three events, Sweet Female Attitude among artists visiting Norwich and Bristol, DJ Luck & MC Neat one of the headliners set for London and Norwich and Ms. Dynamite and Damage set for the for the Blackheath finale. See below for all three line-up announcements.

KISS presenter and Strictly Come Dancing sensation Tyler West who will play host at all three events said, “We are so hyped to be bringing not one but THREE huge outdoor KISSTORY parties to the UK this Summer. While we can’t guarantee the sun, what we can promise is a full day of your favourite Old Skool tunes and a chance for you and your mates to join in with the vibes and energy, so, are you in?”

KISSTORY Norwich, Earlham Park, June 10, 2023:

DJ Luck & MC Neat

Artful Dodger

Lisa Maffia & MC Romeo (So Solid Crew)

UK Apache

Sweet Female Attitude

Danny Blaze

Ellie Prohan

Justin Wilkes

Scott Garcia

Shortee Blitz

Plus, more to be announced

KISSTORY Bristol, Motion, June 17, 2023:

Heartless Crew

Hitty

Lisa Maffia & MC Romeo (So Solid Crew)

DJ Russke

Sweet Female Attitude

Davda

Double Impact

Esi

Matchstick

DJ Pioneer

Scott Garcia

Plus, more to be announced

KISSTORY on Blackheath, London, Saturday July 29, 2023:

Ms. Dynamite

Robin S

DJ Luck & MC Neat

Rozalla

Lisa Maffia & MC Romeo (So Solid Crew)

Damage

Shola Ama

Shortee Blitz

DJ Pioneer

Dixon Brothers

Matchstick

Plus, more to be announced.

