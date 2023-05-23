Teyana Taylor, Muni Long, Fat Joe, And More Set For Harlem Festival Of Culture

Teyana Taylor - Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Organizers for the Harlem Festival of Culture (HFC) have announced that Muni Long, Fat Joe, Wyclef Jean, Teyana Taylor, and more will headline music festival’s inaugural year.

Spanning across three days (July 28–July 30), HFC will take over Randall’s Island and will feature mainstage performances from some of the biggest names in music, interactive art installations, a curated culinary court, and a reimagined Mart 125 Marketplace powered by SheaMoisture.

The weekend will also include more intimate concert events at The Apollo in partnership with the legendary theater as well as a variety of activations throughout Harlem to showcase the multi-faceted community’s vibrancy. Inspired by the groundbreaking Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969, this new music festival experience recenters Harlem as the mecca of Black culture—underscoring its global impact as the epicenter of innovation and artistic expression—and reinforces New York City’s role as the ultimate entertainment destination and cultural capital of the world.

With an impressive roster of both legacy and contemporary artists, the inaugural Harlem Festival of Culture will include performances by Adam Blackstone, Bell Biv DeVoe, Coco Jones, Eric Bellinger, Fat Joe, Jozzy, MAJOR., Muni Long, Remy Ma, Ro James, Tink, and Wyclef Jean.

In addition, the HFC lineup will feature some of music’s most prominent artists hailing from Harlem including Cam’ron, Doug E. Fresh, MA$E, and Teyana Taylor—whose Festival appearance in her hometown will mark Taylor’s first performance on the stage following last year’s The Last Rose Petal 2…The Farewell Tour.

Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Estelle will curate the Dancehall LinkUp with special appearances by Lumidee, Max Glazer, Mr. Killa, Nadine Sutherland, Nina Sky, Rupee, Serani, and Wayne Wonder. HFC will also present local, emerging talent throughout the weekend to create a unique mix of discovery and established acts. Hip hop legend MC Lyte will serve as host for the Festival weekend. The line-up for the Apollo concerts and additional details for the Festival will be announced in early June.

Visit Harlem Festival of Culture’s official website for more information.