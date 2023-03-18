Alex Vaughn Recruits Summer Walker, Ari Lennox, And Muni Long, For ‘The Hurtbook: Homegirl Pack’

Alex Vaughn - Photo: Wendy Ngala (Courtesy of No Other Agency)

Alex Vaughn has released her new highly anticipated deluxe project The Hurtbook: Homegirl Pack via powerhouse label LVRN.

Including a series of rousing singles in collaboration with some of today’s most celebrated female artists who are dominating the R&B arena including Grammy award winning and nominated singers Muni Long, Summer Walker, and Ari Lennox, the new body of work houses a collection of anthems rooted in sisterhood, bold authenticity, and radical self-love. The Hurtbook: Homegirl Pack brilliantly showcases Alex’s ability to reach listeners with insatiable music that is both effervescent and deeply universal–all while Alex breathes new life into R&B.

Alex Vaughn is the latest breakout star part of the groundbreaking Atlanta label and collective LVRN, which has been responsible for discovering and nurturing some of today’s most thrilling and celebrated artists such as 6LACK, Summer Walker, Westside Boogie, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, Alex is currently supporting Grammy-nominated R&B singer/songwriter Ari Lennox on her headlining US tour “A/S/L” which kicked off January 26 in Las Vegas and wraps on March 29 at the Howard Theatre in DC.

“IYKYK” arrives on the heels of an explosive year for the young artist lined with large critical acclaim and astonishing accolades already under her belt. Alex was recently named a “New Artist to Watch” by both Spotify and Apple Music. Her collective projects, The Hurtbook and Voice Notes, introduced her signature expansive R&B sound that is lined with unrivaled authenticity and power.

The projects have amassed 24.3 million streams across DSPs and were lauded by ESSENCE, VIBE, Hot New Hip Hop, and many more. In addition, Alex nabbed key opening slots for Summer Walker’s “The Summer Walker Series” and made her music festival debut at Broccoli City Festival in 2022. Most recently, Alex delivered a captivating performance during the 2022 BET Soul Train Awards 2022.

Alex’s art features a fierce transparency that captures deeply universal feelings and moments depicted through her own journey of growth, healing and self-realization.

Buy or stream The Hurtbook: Homegirl Pack.